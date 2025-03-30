Vertiv Unify simplifies data centres

Photo supplied.

The unified platform delivers real-time visibility, comprehensive control, and advanced analytics.

Vertiv has launched a unified control platform designed to simplify, standardise, and streamline data centre operations. The platform, Vertiv Unify, does this by integrating visibility, management, and reporting of critical power and thermal infrastructure while providing scalability and flexibility.

Vertiv enables integration and coordination across systems through the unified platform.

As AI-driven workloads and hyperscale data centres expand, operators face growing challenges in maintaining efficiency across power and thermal infrastructure. The Vertiv Unify consolidated management platform provides convenient monitoring, management, and control of critical digital infrastructure for enhanced system performance.

Vertiv says this decentralised system is available to approved users from virtually any device, empowering facility and data centre managers with access to actionable insights for improved decision-making.

Photo supplied.

“Data centres require an integrated approach to infrastructure management that reduces complexity and enhances performance,” says Andrew McClintock, global offering manager of Vertiv.

“Vertiv Unify accelerates system deployment with plug-and-play functionality, offers unlimited scalability, and provides real-time visibility into power and thermal infrastructure for more informed decision-making.”

The system provides plug-and-play configurations, simplified energy usage reporting, and global and site-specific scalability. It offers an unlimited licensing model for unlimited clients, screens, tags, connections, and devices, allowing access and information to all required stakeholders.

Vertiv Unify is backed by Vertiv’s support and lifecycle services, a global organisation that provides end-to-end support to protect and optimise critical operations.