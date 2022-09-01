Mobile
Huawei’s new foldable arrives in SA
The Mate Xs 2 is an ultra-light, ultra-flat, and durable foldable phone that redefines the category
The Huawei Mate Xs 2, the new edition of the smartphone maker’s flagship device, is available in South Africa from today.
With an enhanced user experience, more immersive large-screen and more powerful innovative interactions, Huawei has reinforced its reputation for technological innovation. The Xs 2’s falcon wing hinge technology and folding aesthetic form also provide a signpost to future form factors of smartphones.
Thanks to its lightweight materials, the Mate Xs 2 has an ultra-light and ultra-thin body that only weighs 255g, with a thickness of 5.4mm, which is close to the weight of a standard smartphone on the market. The look is different: A 3D fibreglass design combines aesthetics, colours and textures.
The Xs 2 features an industry-first composite screen, which helps absorb shock and acts as a buffer, thanks to the strong steel developed by Huawei. This shock barrier not only improves the phone’s resistance to impact, crushing or drops, but also further improves the durability and reliability of the device.
The handset adopts innovative graphene heat dissipation technology, with good thermal conductivity performance. A Vapor Chamber (VC) structure increases heat dissipation efficiency and performance, keeping the device cool.
New dynamic themes have been developed to provide a smooth unfolding experience from a software point of view as well. A smart multi-window enhances multitasking capability for highly efficient interaction, while a floating window wipe gesture brings smooth control to multi-windows.
The display supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, giving the device a faster screen response speed and a smoother display. The 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming minimises screen flicker, which helps to reduce eye strain and allows for a more eye-friendly experience, especially under dim light.
The ultra-light, ultra-flat, and durable foldable smartphone is now available in South Africa at selected retailers or can be purchased from the HUAWEI online store.