Capture flashy selfies with new Tecno

With the Spark 10 Pro’s front facing dual-LED flashlight, capturing photos in dimly lit environments has become less of a challenge, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro, the top end of the Tecno Spark series, excels in capturing selfies with its front facing flashlight.

In poorly lit environments, the 32MP front camera is accompanied by an adjustable dual-LED flash that provides light at three different levels. The rear sports a 50MP rear camera with a stylish triple lens design. Both cameras can record video at 1440p@30fps, use a dual-LED flash, and have AI technology that delivers real-time image improvements by automatically adjusting the camera’s settings.

The front flashlight proves especially useful during loadshedding, as it can be activated simultaneously with the rear flashlight, creating a beacon of light.

The device is bundled with a relatively low-end 18W charger, so expect slightly longer charging times than with regular fast-chargers. However, this is balanced by the 5000mAh battery, providing exceptional longevity that allows for a full day’s use.

While its physical design bears resemblance to an iPhone, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is a standard Android device, providing access to Google and its suite of services. Its 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, with 1080x2460p high-resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, ensures high-quality visuals and easy viewing. Because of the large screen size, it is well-suited for watching videos, reviewing captured photos/videos, and playing mobile games. A drawback, however, is that navigating through the interface requires larger gestures when swiping.

A MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, drive the handset’s smooth performance. Although there may be a slight delay between touch input and output action, it becomes hardly noticeable with regular usage. 256GB of internal memory and a dedicated microSD slot mean that storage space is not an issue.

It incorporates a conveniently placed fingerprint scanner integrated into the right lock button, unlocking quickly when detecting the finger’s presence.

Out of the box, the package includes a soft cover, a pre-applied thin screen protector, 3.5mm earphones, and an 18W charging brick with cable.

Why does it matter?

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is reasonably priced and caters to selfie enthusiasts. While it possesses the standard functionalities of a smartphone, it also offers some fun additional features, such as the front-facing flashlight and AI camera technology. It is a midrange smartphone that prioritises its cameras and display while remaining budget-friendly.

What does it cost?

Recommended retail price: R6,999.

What are the biggest negatives?

• Slight delay between touch input and corresponding action.

• Display requires large gestures to complete actions.

• Bulky rectangular design can be uncomfortable.

• Underpowered charger.

What are the biggest positives?

• Impressive cameras.

• Large display for easy viewing.

• Smooth performance for demanding applications.

• Large storage, and dedicated microSD slot.

• Long-lasting battery.