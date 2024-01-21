Meet the Metaline antenna from Huawei

Today’s office space is no longer confined to the cubicle. The modern professional works from home, coffee shops, and shared offices. To support this behavioural shift, Huawei has introduced its new Huawei MateBook D 16, a portable productivity companion. Weighing in at just 1.68kg in its lightest configuration and measuring only 17mm thick, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is so sleek and lightweight that you’ll barely notice it in your bag while still being powerful enough to handle the busiest of workdays.

But connectivity is more important than size and form to users on the move. With this, Huawei has enhanced the laptop with the Huawei Metaline Antenna. This antenna significantly improves the Wi-Fi performance and stability of the D 16.

Huawei provided the following information on the Metaline Antenna:

To improve the wireless performance of its laptops, Huawei has leveraged its expertise in antenna technology and the leading position it holds in this field in the communications industry. Based on lessons learnt from Huawei’s Antenna Project and its countless patents and designs, the team created the Metaline Antenna, a revolutionary new design using metamaterials.

Metamaterials are artificial materials with special structures that give them unique electromagnetic properties, such as negative refraction. These metamaterials ensure the Metaline Antenna delivers performance that ordinary antennas cannot, like an ultra-long connection distance of up to 270 metres. Taking this a step further, Huawei has also eliminated sources of Wi-Fi signal interference inside its laptops by improving the internal design of the devices.

Why does it matter?

For everyday users, this translates to an enhanced Wi-Fi experience. Firstly, it can increase the signal conversion rate by 70% compared to ordinary antennas, which means it can receive and transmit more data in less time. In the same network environment, uplink and downlink signals are improved by 3.5dB and 3.5dB, respectively. And when multiple people are using a network or during online games, which can both have an impact on connectivity, the Metaline Antenna can reduce network latency by 40%. Latency can also negatively impact video conferencing experiences, often resulting in frozen screens (apps) and delays when the signal is weak. Thanks to the new antenna, the new Huawei MateBooks can maintain uninterrupted real-time conferences even with a weak signal.

Impressively, the Metaline antenna can maintain a wireless connection distance of up to 270 metres, which is equivalent to two and a half football fields. This means you can enjoy a stable and seamless Wi-Fi connection even if you are far away from your router, separated from the router by multiple walls, or in a crowded environment.

Moreover, it reduces signal interference from both external and internal sources, such as walls, other wireless devices, household appliances, and even the components within your laptop. Huawei has designed a unique filter circuit and a metal retaining wall inside the laptop, which effectively separates the antenna from the internal wiring and minimises signal interference within the device.

The world’s first laptop to achieve 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

The Huawei Metaline Antenna represents a massive technical breakthrough and provides powerful network connectivity for a smooth and enjoyable online experience.

In fact, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is the world’s first laptop to pass the 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification, scoring high in a series of rigorous industry-standard tests. These include Total Radiated Power (TRP), Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS), ultimate reach throughput, real-world user scenario assessments, and antenna passive efficiency. Put simply, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is guaranteed to provide you with exceptional Wi-Fi performance.

How can the Huawei Metaline Antenna improve your productivity?

The positive results of the inclusion of the Metaline Antenna in the Huawei D 16 laptop on productivity are immense. You now have a laptop that ensures that no matter if you are working from home or attending online classes, it will deliver a reliable, freeze-free video conferencing experience without delays. Users wanting to stream videos or play online games can enjoy faster loading and smoother playback without buffering or lag. And, if you are downloading large files or updating software, you can save time with faster download speeds. In short, no matter whether there are walls between you and your router, if you are placing multiple demands on your network, or if you need to download large files, you can do so with no issues.

Now available in South Africa, the Huawei D16, featuring a High-Performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5- processor, is the ideal companion for your home, office, or lecture hall.

Available via the Huawei online store, Huawei Authorised Experience Store and from selected retailers, you can now own the life-changing Huawei D 16 with Intel Core i5 processor for as little as R14 999. Alternatively, secure your Huawei D 16 MateBook with 8GB memory and 512GB storage from our partners, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C for as little as R699 per month over 36 months.