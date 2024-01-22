Can meetings be intelligent?

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yes, a new solution promises, if we address behavioural factors rather than processes.

A survey has found that more than 70% of meetings are ineffective, largely due to behavioural factors rather than flaws in systems and processes. Despite this, a significant number of companies appear to lack the necessary mechanisms to gauge and manage the overall effectiveness of their meetings.

There has never been a better time or space to address business meetings, according to The Meeting Company CEO Mark Kayser.

He says without proper tools and quantitative metrics for gauging meeting efficacy, it becomes challenging to measure the success of organisational meetings.

“After all, fixing what isn’t measured can be a difficult task.”

The Meeting Company is poised to reshape the landscape of corporate collaboration. Introducing an innovative meeting behavioural solution, the company addresses the root cause of inefficiency in meetings – group behavioural dynamics.

Positioning itself as the next big leap in business technology, The Meeting Company’s behavioural analytic technology with advanced psychometrics is redefining and optimising meetings, promising to contribute positively to business goals. This new approach tackles the often-overlooked, the impact of ineffective meetings and their drain on people.

A survey has found that more than 70% of meetings are ineffective, largely due to behavioural factors rather than flaws in systems and processes. Despite this, a significant number of companies appear to lack the necessary mechanisms to gauge and manage the overall effectiveness of their meetings.

There has never been a better time or space to address business meetings, according to The Meeting Company CEO Mark Kayser.

He says without proper tools and quantitative metrics for gauging meeting efficacy, it becomes challenging to measure the success of organisational meetings.

“After all, fixing what isn’t measured can be a difficult task.”

The Meeting Company is poised to reshape the landscape of corporate collaboration. Introducing an innovative meeting behavioural solution, the company addresses the root cause of inefficiency in meetings – group behavioural dynamics.

Positioning itself as the next big leap in business technology, The Meeting Company’s behavioural analytic technology with advanced psychometrics is redefining and optimising meetings, promising to contribute positively to business goals. This new approach tackles the often-overlooked, the impact of ineffective meetings and their drain on people.

The majority of meetings do not achieve their purpose. This is a mind-boggling statistic considering the vital role meetings play in decision-making, collaboration, and innovation. Imagine the colossal waste of time, money, and emotional energy involved in these unproductive gatherings.

Kayser says this is the glaring problem that The Meeting Company aims to solve with its ground-breaking solution – a solution to transform the way businesses approach meetings

“The Meeting Company’s solution seamlessly blends behavioural science and innovative technology. Capable of generating over a billion meeting permutations for a typical meeting, it aims to improve over 90% of meetings by understanding people and their meeting preferences.”

He says this breakthrough promises not only time and cost savings but also a more emotionally intelligent and productive organisational culture.

“This advanced instrument offers groundbreaking insights into the behavioural preferences and tendencies of meeting attendees.”

By understanding meeting preferences and profiles, companies can save time, money, and emotions while improving organisational culture. The Meeting Company’s solution enhances meeting success by priming attendees with group preferences. By tailoring meetings to suit everyone’s needs, conflicts are reduced, and effective collaboration is promoted, fostering a more productive and engaging experience.

Testimony to its effectiveness, a data scientist Malcolm said: “A great approach to meetings, the information for my team was incredible and we are data scientists and engineers. My team was astounded by the level of accuracy from the models, and this from a team that know what models can do, very accurate, you impressed that technical team dramatically. This is a no-brainer.”

Kayser highlights the adaptability of the meeting optimisation solutions, whether it’s a sales pitch, team meeting, face-to-face, online, VC, or board meeting. The solutions are designed to improve meetings by encouraging a people-centric approach and, ensuring they contribute positively to business goals.

The Meeting Company CEO Mark Kayser.

The majority of meetings do not achieve their purpose. This is a mind-boggling statistic considering the vital role meetings play in decision-making, collaboration, and innovation. Imagine the colossal waste of time, money, and emotional energy involved in these unproductive gatherings.

Kayser says this is the glaring problem that The Meeting Company aims to solve with its ground-breaking solution – a solution to transform the way businesses approach meetings

“The Meeting Company’s solution seamlessly blends behavioural science and innovative technology. Capable of generating over a billion meeting permutations for a typical meeting, it aims to improve over 90% of meetings by understanding people and their meeting preferences.”

He says this breakthrough promises not only time and cost savings but also a more emotionally intelligent and productive organisational culture.

“This advanced instrument offers groundbreaking insights into the behavioural preferences and tendencies of meeting attendees.”

By understanding meeting preferences and profiles, companies can save time, money, and emotions while improving organisational culture. The Meeting Company’s solution enhances meeting success by priming attendees with group preferences. By tailoring meetings to suit everyone’s needs, conflicts are reduced, and effective collaboration is promoted, fostering a more productive and engaging experience.

Testimony to its effectiveness, a data scientist Malcolm said: “A great approach to meetings, the information for my team was incredible and we are data scientists and engineers. My team was astounded by the level of accuracy from the models, and this from a team that know what models can do, very accurate, you impressed that technical team dramatically. This is a no-brainer.”

Kayser highlights the adaptability of the meeting optimisation solutions, whether it’s a sales pitch, team meeting, face-to-face, online, VC, or board meeting. The solutions are designed to improve meetings by encouraging a people-centric approach and, ensuring they contribute positively to business goals.

* For more information visit https://meetings.work/