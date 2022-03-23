Huawei P50 Pro on the way

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The new flagship phone from Huawei is open for pre-order, with a huge discount for early buyers, and a dazzling camera array

The new flagship phone from Huawei, the P50 Pro, has opened for pre-orders, with a 10% discount and other bonuses for early takers.

Retailing at R19999, on the Huawei Store online, anyone who makes a part payment of R199 before 31 March 2022 will receive a discount of R1999 on the balance of the purchase price, along with two promotional gifts. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, and the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, together valued at close to R8,500.

The P50 Pro, says Huawei, “redefines the future of mobile imaging”. It features an innovative True-Form Dual Matrix camera design that creates a professional shooting experience. Powerful algorithms enhance image clarity, colour quality, speed and zoom, and uses two “eyes” to enhance detail: the Huawei XD Optics and upgraded Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engine work in unison to reproduce comprehensive image details.

The image engine ensures more light can come in and capture patterns and textures in greater detail. As a result, users get clear shots with incredible precision.

Professional-grade colour accuracy shows the world’s true colours on the 6.6-inch screen. A True-Chroma Image Engine features an upgraded ambient light sensing system, P3 wide colour gamut and 2,000+ colours adjustment.

The P50 Pro’s 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate mean people get a smooth viewing experience. Its 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming control reduces eye strain, so that people can still enjoy a comfortable and high-quality viewing experience in low-light conditions,

A SuperZoom matrix allows users to discover small objects as close up as 2.5 cm to amplify beauty and details. A 64MP periscope telephoto camera⁠ brings far-away objects up close and personal, while 100x zoom allows for a total zoom range of up to 200x when used in conjunction with the wide-angle and periscope lens.

The P50 Pro features True-Steady Shot that lets users record their view out of a car window on a roadtrip, for example, or action moments in a match.

Users can also go wide with the 120° ultra-wide rear camera, while the 100° ultra-wide-angle front camera shows facial features and make-up in fine detail.

Finally, when it comes to image editing, a powerful AI Remove function lets users eliminate unwanted objects that appear in photos.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition and P50 Pro are now available for pre-order

