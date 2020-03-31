Product of the Day
Huawei P40 Pro gets best camera score
Independent camera benchmarking company DxOMark has given the Huawei P40 Pro its highest rating yet. Read about what makes it better than the competition.
The Huawei P40 Pro is the manufacturer’s latest high-end smartphone. It features the Kirin 990 5G chipset, a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with rounded edges, and dual front camera. Huawei tends to use the P-series models to showcase the company’s latest mobile camera technologies, and its P-series flagship device for 2020 is no different.
DxOMark provided the following summary of the camera’s latest features and what they mean for the device’s performance:
Main camera
The primary camera comes with a very large 1/1.28″ 50MP Quad-Bayer sensor that produces 12MP image output. As with other devices with similar sensors, it uses pixel binning to increase dynamic range and low-light capabilities. The lens features an f/1.9 aperture and nominal 23mm-equivalent focal length, however, Huawei crops the field of view to a more conventional 27mm. This decision was presumably made in order to design a thinner camera unit, but it should also help with reducing such artifacts as corner softness and distortion. Optical image stabilization, which can be challenging to implement on such large image sensors, is on board as well.
Ultra-wide camera
Like with the Mate 30 Pro, Huawei implements a large and high-resolution image sensor (40MP 1/1.54″) in its ultra-wide camera, which combined with a fast f/1.8 lens, should make for excellent low-light image quality. The downside of such a large sensor in the ultra-wide is lens design. It’s a challenge to design a lens that provides a very wide angle of view and still fits into the thin body of a high-end smartphone. Therefore, Huawei settled on a compromise at 18mm, which is noticeably wider than the main camera, but not as wide as that of some competitors, such as the latest Samsung devices and iPhones, which offer 12mm and 13mm lenses, respectively.
Tele-camera
The P40 Pro’s tele-camera comes with similar technology to last year’s P30 Pro. The module is optically stabilized and uses folded optics to achieve a 5x optical zoom factor (125mm equivalent).
“Field-of-view fusion” zoom
The P40 Pro doesn’t rely just on hardware alone for zooming, however. Like the P30 Pro, the P40 Pro uses software systems which Huawei calls field-of-view fusion and AI RAW, a combination of optical and algorithm-powered digital zooming that adapts to the chosen magnification factor. Only the primary camera is used for up to 2x magnification; the tele-camera takes over from 5x and longer. For intermediate zoom factors, the P40 Pro uses a fusion algorithm that combines image data from both cameras, merging several RAW frames from the main and tele cameras into one high-resolution frame, which is then cropped for zooming.
For optimal detail, the 5x tele-cam records image data at the centre of the frame; it uses AI-refined image data from the primary camera to fill in the “missing” image areas around the edges. A deep learning algorithm improves detail on fine patterns and textures—quite an impressive feat, considering that autofocus, white balance, and other image parameters of both cameras all have to be in perfect sync for good results.
At the long end, the camera is capable of achieving a 50x zoom factor using a combination of optical zoom and super-resolution processing that stacks multiple RAW frames from the tele-cam.
Improved bokeh mode with AI RAW and super-resolution
While the P30 Pro used AI RAW only for zooming, the P40 Pro now applies the technology to most camera modes, including bokeh. This means that as with zoom shots, bokeh images from the new model offer a wider dynamic range. The camera uses the 50MP high-resolution sensor and an AI RAW-powered super-resolution algorithm to generate an image with a 54mm-equivalent focal length and very good detail rendering. Data captured by a time-of-flight (ToF) laser measures the distance to objects in the scene, and is then used to confirm and fine-tune the initial depth-map that the primary and super-wide cameras generate.
Improved white balance and colour rendering with multispectral sensor
The P40 Pro also comes with a new white balance system that uses a semantics-based neural network and data-driven methods for more accurate white balance. The system also gets help from a multispectral sensor that can measure specific colours more accurately than the image sensor.
Autofocus with dual phase detection on all sub-pixels
The new autofocus system comes with dual phase detection on all sub-pixels and can use all pixels for autofocusing. In low light, the system also makes use of subject distance information that the ToF laser sensor captures.
Key camera specifications:
- Quad camera setup, including ToF sensor
- Primary: 50MP 1/1.28″ sensor (12MP output), 23mm-equivalent (1x defined as 27mm) f/1.9-aperture lens, full-pixel Octa-PD, OIS
- Ultra-wide: 40MP 1/1.54″ sensor, 18mm-equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens, PDAF
- Tele: 12MP 1/3.56″ sensor, 125mm-equivalent f/3.4-aperture lens, PDAF, OIS
- ToF 3D depth-sensing camera (78-degree FOV)
- LED flash
- 4K video, 2160p/60fps (2160p/30fps tested); default is wide-angle camera 1080P/30fps
- Multispectral colour temperature sensor
Please note: The Huawei P40 Pro was tested with European firmware which by default has AI set to off. In other regions the feature is activated by default. The camera firmware used for the DxOMark tests is not yet currently available to consumers. Huawei will make it available as an update in the near future.
To read the full camera test, visit DxOMark’s website.
Product of the Day
Huawei unveils Watch GT 2e
Huawei has unveiled a new addition to the Watch GT 2 lineup, called the Watch GT 2e. It features 100 workout modes, ranging from traditional sports to new forms of exercise.
The Huawei Watch GT 2e forms part of the Watch GT 2 line, which has already delivered an impressive wearable with a 2-week battery life. Huawei has introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature. This goes along with precise heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate notifications, and sleep monitoring features, which allow users to understand their health status.
The smartwatch comes in two new colour variants: Mint Green and Lava Red. It is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display, supporting a Retina-grade resolution. With this vibrant display, users can view information even if they are outside in bright sunlight.
“Like the previous Huawei Watch GT products, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will continue to bring reliable fitness and health management experiences to consumers,” says Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business.
“Huawei places huge importance on fitness and health functions. Since we are upgrading the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy in 2020, fitness and health will become an essential user scenario. As technology products are more interconnected with consumers’ lives, Huawei will continue to drive technology advancement, improve software and hardware ecosystems, and innovate in wearables to bring smarter fitness and health management experiences driven by technology.”
The watch comes in four colours of Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White, with the strap made of a soft and comfortable fluororubber. The dual-colour, breathable TPU material completes a unibody design.
It supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).
In professional workout modes, it provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data – to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The smartwatch can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.
The GT 2e also supports 85 customised workout modes that cover six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports. The activities range from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing.
It has a large internal storage that can store around 500 mp3 songs. With Huawei Music and Bluetooth headphones, users can enjoy their custom exercise playlist during their training.
Beginning from April, Huawei Watch GT 2e will be available in Huawei Vmall and Huawei Authorised Retailers, for a recommended price of R3864 and Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm will be available for a recommended price of R4424 (Frosty White) and R4810 (Chestnut Red).
Product of the Day
Huawei launches P40 in virtual event
While Huawei usually makes a big splash in Paris with its P-series flagship launches, it had to host its event virtually on a YouTube live stream from an undisclosed launch venue.
Yesterday, Huawei announced its latest P40 flagship devices amid the coronavirus pandemic, by hosting a virtual launch to distance fans from each other. Tens of thousands of viewers followed the event live.
The new devices include the P40 Pro+, P40 Pro, and P40, which feature new camera innovations that focus on better videography from the devices.
This is thanks to a large 1/1.28-inch sensor that boosts light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design adds 10x optical zoom. P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus, which is Huawei’s faster Wi-Fi 6 standard.
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said “The Huawei P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology. With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and Huawei XD Fusion Engine, the Huawei P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision.”
The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a Quad-curve Overflow Display. The display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, while the super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners provide an ergonomic hold and near borderless look. An enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader offers 30 percent faster biometric authentication.
The P40 and P40 Pro are available in three glossy glass finishes – Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black – and two refractive matte glass finishes – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. The P40 Pro+ features a nano-tech ceramic back panel that is kilned and polished to ensure its durable and scratch resistant. This design comes in two colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.
Embedded in the P40 Series is the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The P40 delivers features the triple-camera setup with ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The P40 Pro features a Leica Quad Camera with a more powerful Ultra Wide Cine Camera and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The P40 Pro+ lets consumers see the unprecedented with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
The P40 and P40 Pro will be available in South Africa in May, while no date has been set for release of the P40 Pro+.