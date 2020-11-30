Product of the Day
Huawei launches Wi-Fi 6 Plus router
The Huawei WiFi AX3 routers with Wi-Fi 6 Plus is now available in South Africa from the Huawei Online Store this week. Despite the latest technology, the price of the router remains low.
Huawei has launched the WiFi AX3 series routers, bolstered with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standards. On top of supporting the latest in connectivity technology, the router features financial-level HomeSec security safeguards, providing users with an intuitive, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection.
The routers come equipped with Huawei’s Gigahome processor and Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset. With the Wi-Fi 6 standards as the basis, Huawei has incorporated multi-chip collaborative technology, so Wi-Fi 6 is supported as a base, and Wi-Fi 6 Plus is supported by the latest Huawei devices. Wi-Fi 6 Plus offers a doubled network speed, alongside enhanced wall penetration capabilities, when used with other Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices. Read more about the nitty-gritty of the inner workings of Wi-Fi 6 Plus here.
The quad-core version of the AX3 series also provides support for Huawei Share. It allows for one-tap Connecting to Wi-Fi, the Gigahome Quad-core CPU, and Huawei HomeSec. This means that, by tapping an unlocked Android phone with NFC enabled against the router’s NFC detection area, users can connect directly to the Wi-Fi network without needing to enter a password. This feature is particularly handy for catering to house guests, or hotel and restaurant patrons, saving them the time, hassle, and awkwardness associated with asking for and entering a complicated password.
The dual-core version of the Huawei AX3 router can be purchased for R1 500 here: https://consumer.huawei.com/za/shop/product/huawei-wifi-ax3-dual-core/
Availability on the quad-core version has not yet been announced.