Huawei launches Wi-Fi 6 Plus router

Huawei has launched the WiFi AX3 series routers, bolstered with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standards. On top of supporting the latest in connectivity technology, the router features financial-level HomeSec security safeguards, providing users with an intuitive, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection.

The routers come equipped with Huawei’s Gigahome processor and Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset. With the Wi-Fi 6 standards as the basis, Huawei has incorporated multi-chip collaborative technology, so Wi-Fi 6 is supported as a base, and Wi-Fi 6 Plus is supported by the latest Huawei devices. Wi-Fi 6 Plus offers a doubled network speed, alongside enhanced wall penetration capabilities, when used with other Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices. Read more about the nitty-gritty of the inner workings of Wi-Fi 6 Plus here.

The quad-core version of the AX3 series also provides support for Huawei Share. It allows for one-tap Connecting to Wi-Fi, the Gigahome Quad-core CPU, and Huawei HomeSec. This means that, by tapping an unlocked Android phone with NFC enabled against the router’s NFC detection area, users can connect directly to the Wi-Fi network without needing to enter a password. This feature is particularly handy for catering to house guests, or hotel and restaurant patrons, saving them the time, hassle, and awkwardness associated with asking for and entering a complicated password.

The dual-core version of the Huawei AX3 router can be purchased for R1 500 here: https://consumer.huawei.com/za/shop/product/huawei-wifi-ax3-dual-core/

Availability on the quad-core version has not yet been announced.