Huawei launches HMS Core 6.0

Huawei has launched HMS Core 6.0 to app developers in Africa, introducing multiple new capabilities and updating existing services and features. HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has now been updated to the 6.0 version, and consumers can access Huawei Developers at any time to get the new services and features.

HMS Core 6.0 further opens up Huawei’s advanced technologies in media, graphics, telecommunications, and other fields. For media apps, Huawei provides AV Pipeline Kit with pre-set pipelines for video super-resolution, sound event detection, and other media services to address audio/video app developers’ pain points such as difficulties with capacity building and high power consumption. In the graphics field, 3D Modelling Kit offers AI-based capabilities such as 3D object reconstruction and material generation for e-commerce and animation apps, making it possible to generate 3D models even with mobile phones as long as there is an RGB camera installed, bringing more fun to user interactions. This service is currently available to all Android device models.

Computer Graphics Kit debuts the “volumetric fog” feature powered by the volume rendering technique for dynamic lighting and shadowing fog effects on mobile devices, making indoor scenes more realistic for next-generation mobile games, especially for Cyberpunk-style mobile games. This feature is available to all Android devices supporting Vulkan.

In the telecommunications field, Network Kit has updated its AI-powered network environment prediction function so that network parameters can be optimized based on service network access rules and differentiated network requirements, thereby reducing apps’ network latency by more than 20%.

As a collection of Huawei’s software and hardware open capabilities, HMS Core has always been developer-centric and is continuously opening up Huawei’s core technologies and capabilities to more developers, providing a high-quality consistent experience for cross-platform and cross-device apps. HMS Core empowers users to develop Web apps, Quick Apps, and apps in Android and HarmonyOS running on phones, tablets, smart displays, wearables, and head units, using cross-platform development frameworks such as React Native and Cordova.

HMS Core 6.0 also provides other services such as Membership Kit, Video Editor Kit, and Audio Editor Kit.

