How to take remote working from new to norm
By LORNA HARDIE, Regional Director VMware Sub Saharan Africa
‘Business as usual’ is no longer an option. As the COVID-19 pandemic has aggressively spread across the world, and across Africa, we are all attempting to adapt and adjust to what is a continually evolving situation. As schools and places of work shut and self-isolation becomes the preferred, and in the case of South Africa mandated, setting, continuing operations is challenging, yet necessary to power through the pandemic.
We need to prepare for the here and now – but also look ahead, towards the other side of this, where organisations of all sizes and sectors can carry on.
For many businesses, the last couple of weeks have been chaotic. Continuing to meet the needs of customers, while fulfilling their duty of care to staff, many have been embracing remote working en-masse. But even that isn’t enough for some companies that are having to undergo a total re-think of what their business’ operating model must look like if it is going to survive.
It can feel hugely overwhelming. And even more so when businesses and their IT teams are having to make decisions in hours, days and weeks that might in other circumstances take a year in the planning.
Day one: The foundation of the new normal
Each organisation will have its own starting point, but the security and well-being of staff will, and should be, the priority. For those who are accustomed to and appreciative of conventional office life and a steady rate of social interactions at the office, the shift to remote work as a result of social distancing might cause a surprising, even if relatively mild, impact on mental wellbeing. Communication is key, so encouraging ‘virtual coffee breaks’ during work hours teams to foster collaboration and create a more comfortable work environment or a specific ‘watercooler’ channel to encourage break-time chatter will be vital now and, in the months, ahead.
Then it’s all about access to your work tools. Being able to provide a totally easy way to provide access to applications and services and ensure that users can do so on whatever computer they own; securely. That means choosing an approach which ensures secure and simple access to the tools employees need, irrespective of device. This needs to be able to evolve as the overall situation does; when it comes to technology, that means no lock-in, with the ability to evolve as the first fortnight turns into the first month and beyond. Put simply, this is only achievable through software.
Businesses that can adapt quickly are the ones that will continue to operate effectively, and that means realising that they don’t need to be perfect. It’s more important that once they have their digital workspace, they identify their critical staff and the tools they need as quickly as possible. Once they’re in place, the rest of the business, and less critical services, can be brought onto the platform as it scales.
Week one: Five priorities to establish now
Getting your employees up and running quickly and securely – when the office is no longer an option – is a matter of prioritisation. We can summarise this into five key steps we believe businesses can follow in order to establish a foundation that delivers operational continuity in a secure manner, both right away and as the situation evolves.
Firstly, employers need to define policies and boundaries, with HR and IT teams working collaboratively to create processes that protect staff and businesses. Few IT teams will have the time or resource to be thinking about who needs access to which application or folders, they want the user to request it. This self-service model can help determine if each user has the appropriate security level to access the tools and applications they require.
Having the right remote service access in place is a starting point: ideal for some workers, but others will need their laptop and carry on working as they do in the office with an internet connection. That requires a level of governance.
In the rush to transition workers, there can be a pressure to deploy new tools without proper consideration for the implications, which could pose security risks, whether in the early days, or months down the line. If security is not at the core, then the rest becomes void. Security threats are not going to go away during this time.
Collaboration, and having the ability to communicate, is also critical – both from an operational continuity perspective and maintaining company culture.
Finally, simplicity is king. It needs to have a single point of access for all work – the minimum amount of effort and technical knowledge for employees to get to what they need in order to do their jobs, irrespective of device or location.
With immediate access to an entire set of business applications with seamless single sign-on to all applications as needed based on job functions. Intrinsic zero trust security ensures that compliance and risk are considered prior to granting access to applications, protecting your infrastructure and data.
A software-based digital workspace solution can enable employees to be productive from day one on their devices of choice. It allows immediate access to an entire set of business applications with seamless single sign-on to all applications as needed based on job functions. Meanwhile intrinsic zero trust security ensures that compliance and risk are considered prior to granting access to applications, protecting your infrastructure and data.
From the first weeks to the months beyond
Having those priorities informing the deployment of a digital workspace solution means that organisations will have laid the groundworks from which they can continue to deliver. That means that over the coming weeks, the very immediate requirement of remote working will be replaced with a need to formalise arrangements. As employees become more comfortable with their new normal, businesses will have the opportunity to look at what was once a challenge as an opportunity and see how they can build on the benefits of having distributed, connected teams.
For all workers, not just the office
It’s also important to remember that discussions around location-flexible working focus primarily on office workers, yet for many businesses, this segment of employees is just one of a number across their workforce. Initially, for those on the front line, not being able to come into work has significant economic ramifications. As well as using their digital workspaces to keep those workers engaged with the business, when sites do reopen, there is an opportunity to redeploy on-the-ground staff with digital tools and access to offer a differentiated level of service and experience. Businesses need to get the foundations right and today’s reality of immediate need is making that possible.
Navigating the early days to maintain operational effectiveness
These are challenging times for any business operation. Being able to give employees and customers a sense of continuity comes second only to keeping them safe. As businesses explore ways of balancing the two, remote working is coming to the fore. All enterprises face a significant period of uncertainty, which is why it’s vital that the decisions they make now, and how they establish their organisation to work in a decentralised, offsite system, provide the foundations for whatever lies ahead and provides an opportunity to future-proof too. That means a digital workspace that offers secure access to the applications and services employees need, irrespective of device or location.
What are you looking at? The virtual meeting eye test
In a new study, neuroscientists have demonstrate how your gaze is altered during tele-communication – if you think others see you.
From health care to education to media, social distancing across the globe due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has created the need to conduct business “virtually” using Skype, web conferencing, FaceTime and any other means available. With this expansive use of mobile and video devices, now more than ever, it is important to understand how the use of these technologies may impact communication. But are all forms of online communication alike?
In a first-of-its-kind study, neuroscientists from Florida Atlantic University demonstrate that a person’s gaze is altered during tele-communication if they think that the person on the other end of the conversation can see them. People are very sensitive to the gaze direction of others and even 2-day-old infants prefer faces where the eyes are looking directly back at them. The phenomenon known as “gaze cueing,” a powerful signal for orienting attention, is a mechanism that likely plays a role in the developmentally and socially important wonder of “shared” or “joint” attention where a number of people attend to the same object or location. The ability to do this is what makes humans unique among primates.
Throughout almost all of human history, conversations were generally conducted face-to-face, so people knew where their conversational partner was looking and vice versa. Now, with virtual communication, that assumption no longer holds – sometimes people communicate with both cameras on while other times only the speaker may be visible. The researchers set out to determine whether being observed affects people’s behavior during online communication.
For the study, published in the journal Attention, Perception & Psychophysics, co-authors Elan Barenholtz, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology, a member of the Center for Complex Systems and Brain Sciences in FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science and a member of FAU’s Brain Institute (I-BRAIN), and Michael H. Kleiman, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher at FAU, compared fixation behavior in 173 participants under two conditions: one in which the participants believed they were engaging in a real-time interaction and one in which they knew they were watching a pre-recorded video.
The researchers wanted to know if face fixation would increase in the real-time condition based on the social expectation of facing one’s speaker in order to get attention or if it would lead to greater face avoidance, based on social norms as well as the cognitive demands of encoding the conversation.
Similarly, they wanted to know where participants would fixate on the face. Would it be the eyes more in the real-time condition because of social demands to make eye contact with one’s speaker? Or, in the pre-recorded condition, where the social demands to make eye contact are eliminated, would participants spend more time looking at the mouth in order to encode the conversation, which is consistent with previous studies showing greater mouth fixations during an encoding task.
Results of the study showed that participants fixated on the whole face in the real-time condition and significantly less in the pre-recorded condition. In the pre-recorded condition, time spent fixating on the mouth was significantly greater compared to the real-time condition. There were no significant differences in time spent fixating on the eyes between the real-time and the pre-recorded conditions. These findings may suggest that participants are more comfortable looking directly at the mouth of a speaker – which has previously been found to be optimal for encoding speech – when they think that no one is watching them.
To simulate a live interaction, the researchers convinced participants that they were engaging in a real-time, two-way video interaction (it was actually pre-recorded) where they could been seen and heard by the speaker, as well as a pre-recorded interaction where they knew the video was previously recorded and therefore the speaker could not see their behavior.
“Because gaze direction conveys so much socially relevant information, one’s own gaze behavior is likely to be affected by whether one’s eyes are visible to a speaker,” said Barenholtz. “For example, people may intend to signal that they are paying more attention to a speaker by fixating their face or eyes during a conversation. Conversely, extended eye contact also can be perceived as aggressive and therefore noticing one’s eyes could lead to reduced direct fixation of another’s face or eyes. Indeed, people engage in avoidant eye movements by periodically breaking and reforming eye contact during conversations.”
There was a highly significant tendency for participants engaging in perceived real-time interaction to display greater avoidant fixation behavior, which supports the idea that social contexts draw fixations away from the face compared to when social context is not a factor. When the face was fixated, attention was directed toward the mouth for the greater percentage of time in the pre-recorded condition versus the real-time condition. The lack of difference in time spent fixating the eyes suggests that the additional mouth fixations in the pre-recorded condition did not come at the cost of reduced eye fixation and must have derived from reduced fixations elsewhere on the face.
Comparisons between total fixation durations of the eyes versus the mouth were calculated for both the real-time and pre-recorded conditions, with the eyes of both conditions being significantly more fixated than the mouth. Gender, age, cultural background, and native language did not have an influence on fixation behavior across conditions.
“Regardless of the specific mechanisms underlying the observed differences in fixation patterns, results from our study suggest participants were taking social and attentional considerations into account in the real-time condition,” said Barenholtz. “Given that encoding and memory have been found to be optimized by fixating the mouth, which was reduced overall in the real-time condition, this suggests that people do not fully optimize for speech encoding in a live interaction.”
Million in SA sign on to Vodacom e-School
User registration on the Vodacom e-School platform since schools closed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis has been unprecedented over the past two weeks. The total number of registered users is now close to 1-million.
On Sunday 15 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures to protect the country from the spread of the COVID-19. Schools closed from Wednesday, 18 March until after Easter Holidays. This meant that parents had to find alternative methods to help their children continue learning during the extended school break.
The impact on Vodacom e-School has been dramatic: during this time, user registrations on the platform are up by over 1000%. Content utilisation increased by 300% over previous averages, with Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Accounting topping the charts.
The massive sudden increase in registration started on Sunday, 15 March, with Vodacom e-School going from an average of 40 000 student events per day to a peak of close to 150 000.
The strong growth is fuelled by a strong uptake from learners in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces. The growth in registrations and usage is expected to continue.
Takalani Netshitenzhe, Chief Officer: Corporate Affairs for Vodacom Group says: “Supporting education is the main focus of the Vodacom Foundation so we are encouraged by the phenomenal growth of new subscribers signing up on the free e-School learning platform.
“This demonstrates that the platform is addressing a societal need at a time when the private sector needs to join hands with government as it contends with COVID-19. It is also clear that our message to parents and guardians to encourage learners to continue with their studies by using Vodacom e-School has been heeded and that they are finding the platform useful.
“Our e-School platform is in line with Vodacom’s ongoing drive to help provide ICT tools and internet connectivity to communities that do not have access.”
Vodacom e-School is a free, unlimited online education portal that provides educational content for learners from grade R to 12. These include assignments, quizzes and interactive learning videos. The content is fully aligned to the Department of Basic Education National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement and is available in all 11 South African languages. The platform is accessible via mobile and desktop, free of charge to Vodacom customers.
Vodacom launched the e-learning platform in 2014, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education. The online digital education portal provides educational content that is fully aligned to the Department of Basic Education Curriculum (CAPS) in all 11 South African official languages for learners from grades R to 12.
To access the facility, visit www.vodacom.co.za/e-school from a cell phone, tablet or laptop to register.