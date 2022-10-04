HOVR Infinite 4 evolves to comfort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Infinite 4 from Under Armour is a high-performance running shoe that goes high-tech for breathability, flexibility and durability, but mostly for comfort

After upping the ante on shoe tech for a faster run over many years, Under Armour is now turning its tech to the comfort and smoothness of a run.

The new HOVR Infinite 4 is grounded on a generous slice of HOVR foam, to allow Under Armour’s flagship distance shoe to offers maximum comfort on a daily run.

While UA kept the reliable, smooth, secure feel of the Infinite and simplified the upper, it flipped the cushioning, and rethought the sole, to offer a lighter, softer, more durable everyday running shoe.

it’s extremely lightweight and breathable, with strategic support, thanks to a one-piece, airy mesh upper, and a 3D moulded insole. It cradles the foot for added comfort, while responsive cushioning reduces impact, returns energy and helps propel the runner forward. Anatomically placed deep flex grooves provide flexibility in key areas, while the carbon rubber lugs under the heel offer improved traction and durability in high-impact strike zones.