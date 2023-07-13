The Jacket that is Unstoppable

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A snowbound South Africa was an ideal way to test the Under Armour Storm fabric built into its high-tech jacket, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Under Armour Unstoppable Jacket is a high-performance jacket designed for women who are looking for a comfortable and stylish way to stay warm and dry. The jacket is made with UA Storm technology, making for a water-resistant finish that helps to keep the elements out. It also features a 4-way stretch fabric that enhances freedom of movement, and a relaxed fit that provides a comfortable silhouette.

The surprise snowfalls across South Africa this week gave us the ideal conditions to test the jacket and its most innovative feature, the UA Storm 2-Layer fabric. It is made with a water-resistant outer layer and a breathable inner layer, which promises to keep the wearer warm and dry in wet and cold conditions. The fabric is also treated with a durable water repellant (DWR) finish, which is used on rainwear to keep a jacket’s exterior from being saturated with water.

Having to walk between meetings while it was snowing was therefore an ideal opportunity to test both the warm and dry aspects of the UA promise. It delivers on both counts, while also being a comfortable wear.

The Unstoppable Jacket uses UA Flash HeatGear technology, designed to trap heat and keep the wearer warm, thanks to a special fabric that reflects heat back to the wearer. That really is high-tech heat I can live with. It also means the pockets literally are hand-warmers, and not just intended to keep one’s hands out of the rain or snow.

In short, the jacket is ideal for women who are looking for a comfortable, stylish, and warm way to stay active in cold weather.

What does it cost?

The Women’s UA Unstoppable Jacket usually retails for R 2,299, but is currently on sale at the Under Armour website for R1,499.

What are the biggest negatives?

* Can be a bit on the expensive side

* Does not seem as durable as some other jackets on the market

What are the biggest positives?

* It’s comfortable and stylish.

* It’s water-resistant and breathable.

* Warm and insulated, thanks to its innovative fabric.