England gets first luxury sleeper train

South Africa’s legendary Blue Train and Rovos Rail now have an equivalent for travellers in England and Wales.

While South Africa has long offered travellers the concept of a luxury sleeper train, with the legendary Blue Train and Rovos Rail, the concept has been unknown in one of the world’s great tourist hubs. Now, travellers in England and Wales will also soon enjoy the experience.

The Britannic Explorer, a Belmond train, will become the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales when it debuts in July 2025.

Embarking on what Belmond calls “a new chapter of exceptional slow travel”, the pioneering train fuses “a celebration of timeless rail heritage with contemporary British gastronomy, culture, and style”.

Fine dining experiences will be designed by chef Simon Rogan, celebrated for his innovative approach and the exceptional quality across his restaurants, which collectively hold eight Michelin stars and two Michelin Green stars worldwide. His acclaimed establishment, L’Enclume, is a highlight of his culinary vision.

An on-board wellness suite provides therapies designed to relax and revive and considered cultural programming invites travelers to discover the essence of Britain, offering a new perspective and exclusive access to some of the nations’ hidden gems.

The Britannic Explorer will depart from London, offering three-night journeys with a choice of three evocative routes through the spectacular natural landscapes of Cornwall, The Lake District, and Wales. By day, optional off-train guided excursions will showcase the rich cultural tapestry, beauty, and history of each destination, and by night, passengers can unwind and mingle in the train’s botanically inspired Bar, located in the Observation Car, set to be the vibrant social heart of the Britannic Explorer.

The routes are scheduled to allow travelers to combine two regional journeys into one trip: The Cornwall and Lake District routes run from Friday to Monday, while the Wales route runs from Monday to Thursday.

The renowned London-based studio Albion Nord has created elegant interiors with an unmistakable British charm, distinct to the train. Each of the Britannic Explorer’s 18 cabins couple sophistication with comfort. Three Grand Suites and 15 Suites have been designed to make the experience of the journey as extraordinary as the destination.

“The Britannic Explorer offers something truly unique; an opportunity to discover the rugged Cornish coastline to Snowdonia’s untamed National Park and the vast expanses of the Lake District like never before,” says Gary Franklin, Belmond vice president of trains and cruises. “We are especially delighted to welcome the esteemed Chef Simon Rogan to helm the culinary direction. His vision brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train’s spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce and highlighting the finest local specialties along the route.”

Belmond currently operates The Royal Scotsman, also a luxury touring sleeper train, in the Scottish Highlands.

The experience will not come cheap: luxury accommodation aboard the Britannic Explorer starts from £11,000 based on a double cabin, including a 3-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine and alcoholic beverages on board.