Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – Free to download on PS4/PS5

In the next instalment of Sony’s 2021 Play at Home initiative, players can now download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free on both PS4 and PS5. The game will remain free to download for PlayStation account holders (of any kind) until 14 May.

Originally released in 2017 on the PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn has become known as one of the best games on the platform. That’s why the game costs close to R700 on Steam, at the time of writing.

The game takes place in an era where machines roam the land and mankind is no longer the dominant species. A young hunter named Aloy embarks on a journey to discover her destiny. In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.

No subscription to PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now is required to redeem the game to one’s library. Redeem the game here: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/horizon-zero-dawn/