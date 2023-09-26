Honor highlights eye-comfort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The smartphone maker is pushing the boundaries of eye care with the new Honor 90 5G.

The new Honor 90 5G is equipped with the industry’s first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, boasting the best PWM dimming level in the industry.

PWM, or Pulse-width modulation, is used to control the brightness of a light source by rapidly turning screen pixels on and off at a specific frequency. The higher the frequency, the easier the display is on the eyes.

At 3840Hz, the PWM Dimming technology of the Honor 90 5G is the highest of any smartphone., promising a flicker-free viewing experience ,minimising eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, in all scenarios.

Honor has consistently employed a scientific approach to human-centric innovation, particularly in the field of eye care technology. It has maintained a longstanding partnership with TÜV Rheinland, a renowned testing institution, to ensure the certification of numerous Honor devices for their effective blue light filtering capabilities.

Honor says it is now pushing the boundaries of eye care with the Honor 90 5G and its 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology,

PWM Dimming goes through three stages of risk to eye health. These stages are determined by the frequency at which the display backlight flickers, which can affect users differently, depending on their sensitivity.

In the high-risk stage, the frequency falls below 1250Hz, leading to noticeable flickering that can increase the risk of eye strain and fatigue. While in the low-risk stage, the frequency is typically between 1250Hz and 3125Hz, ensuring flickering is not noticeable to most users, reducing the risk of eye discomfort.

By introducing the industry’s first 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, the Honor 90 5G eliminates any risk to the eyes.

Circadian Night Display



The Honor 90 5G is equipped with innovative Circadian Night Display technology, a feature designed to enhance user sleep quality during nighttime usage. It filters blue light and gently transitions the night-time colour temperature in a natural way, promoting a healthier sleep cycle.

Based on extensive lab tests conducted by Honor, this feature enables a 20% increase in melatonin levels, helping users to get longer and better sleep quality.

Dynamic Dimming



Our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, and the Honor 90 5G uses Dynamic Dimming, so that the light resembles natural light rhythm. This stimulates ciliary muscle movement, which increases blood circulation in the ciliary muscle, and helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18%.

The brightness level of the display automatically and periodically changes according to the duration of screentime with different external lighting conditions, going brighter and darker imperceptibly according to the desired condition of the human eye.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 90 5G is available for R14,999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM and is bundled with the Honor Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7,999 for the 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM and is hard bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free.

You can purchase the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G at your nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom, today.



Honor is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three months of purchase valid until the 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s Apply.



For more information, visit: https://www.hihonor.com/za.