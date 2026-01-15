Gadget of the Week: Honor Magic V5 finds its feet

Photo courtesy Honor.

Is it magic? No, but the foldable comes into its own once one looks past the novelty factor, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Foldable phones were once defined by surprise. The bending screen was the talking point, while weight, thickness and awkward handling were treated as side effects to be tolerated. That bargain has aged badly. Today, a foldable has to justify itself in the hand and in the pocket. Not to mention long days of ordinary use.

What is it?

The Honor Magic V5 reflects that change. Not since the pioneering V1 has Honor’s entry into this market been a concept piece. Always setting the benchmark for the thinnest foldables in the past, Honor has seen the competition catch up, but the V5 is still not surpassed, even if matched by the Samsung Fold 7, at 8.8mm folded, and 4.2mm unfolded.

Folded shut, the Magic V5 measures about 156.8mm tall and 74.3mm wide. Those numbers sound abstract until one holds the device. In practice, the outer display feels closer to a conventional smartphone than most earlier foldables. At 6.43 inches, with a 2376 × 1060 resolution and a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel, it is large enough to function as a primary screen rather than a waiting room. Typing, navigation and casual scrolling feel natural, and not compressed. Ironically, that reduces how often the phone needs to be opened.

Weight plays its part here. At roughly 217g, depending on finish, the Magic V5 still feels substantial, but not top-heavy or awkward. It sits in the pocket like a large phone rather than a folded tablet, which changes how willingly it gets carried around.

Opening the device expands the footprint dramatically. Unfolded, the phone stretches to roughly 145.9mm wide. The inner display measures close to 7.95 inches, with a 2352 × 2172 resolution and the same 120Hz LTPO OLED technology as the outer panel. This is where the folding format earns its keep. Text becomes easier to read, and images are displayed more comfortably on the screen. Apps designed for larger canvases have space to breathe.

The crease is present, both visually and to the touch, especially when scrolling across it. However, it stops drawing attention after extended use. I notice it when I look for it, then move on

The hinge supports this experience by staying mechanically predictable. The device opens flat, closes cleanly and holds its pose at 2 or 3 different angles, including the key 90 degree and 135-degree stances. However, anything over 135 sees it slowly opening up completely.

Photo courtesy Honor.

Unlike most early foldables, Honor avoids turning the larger screen into a multitasking showcase. Split screens and floating windows are available, but the real benefit comes from simpler uses. Reading long articles without constant scrolling, reviewing photographs without zoom gymnastics, and working through email on a screen that does not feel cramped, are the proof of the folding. The phone opens when the extra space helps, and stays closed when it does not.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, the Magic V5 handles standard tasks smoothly. App switching remains fluid, extended use does not trigger heat, and the device stays comfortable in the hand.

Even the Honor skin over Android, MagicOS, feels settled. Navigation is more predictable, and settings are logically arranged. Customisation is available, but the default experience works without intervention. There are stylistic choices that will divide opinion, but none interfere with basic operation.

The camera system follows the same pattern. Photos show balanced colour treatment and stable exposure. Low-light images retain detail without pushing scenes into artificial territory. The larger inner display helps when framing and reviewing shots, which turns out to be more useful than marginal gains in camera hardware.

What stands out is how little negotiation the camera requires. It opens quickly, focuses accurately and saves images without delay. Switching lenses feels straightforward, and the phone rarely second-guesses the user.

Battery life reflects the physical scale of the device. With a battery sizing up to 5,820mAh, the largest among the mainstream foldables, the Magic V5 manages a full day of mixed use, including time on both displays. Heavy use will drain it sooner, but ordinary behaviour does not require planning around a charger. Charging speeds of up to 66W wired and 50W wireless allow for useful top-ups during short breaks, which proves practical in daily routine.

After extended use, the Magic V5 becomes a phone that happens to open wide. In short, one opens and closes it without thinking.

Compromises do remain, as one would expect. The phone is still large, and that never disappears. Software polish is strong, but the surrounding ecosystem does not yet match the depth of the most established platforms. Folding glass also carries a cost that some users will never accept, regardless of build quality or protection ratings.

Photo courtesy Honor.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, the Honor Magic V5 sells for around R39,999, depending on configuration and retailer, and is available through selected mobile networks and authorised retail partners.

Does it make a difference?

The Magic V5 does not attempt to reshape the foldable category. It shows what a foldable looks like once the bending screen stops being the headline and starts being treated as a practical option. For users who have been curious but cautious, it lowers several everyday barriers, and becomes a natural tool in the hand.

What are the biggest negatives?

The price limits its audience.

The hinge allows a limited number of resting angles.

What are the biggest positives?

It remains a leader in reducing foldable bulk, both when folded and unfolded.

The outer display works well enough to reduce unnecessary unfolding.

The inner screen adds usable space without forcing new habits.

Performance and battery behaviour hold up under daily use.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.