Motivair expands data centre cooling options

The MCDU-70, a 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit, expands Schneider Electric’s portfolio by adding higher-capacity support for AI data centre environments.

Motivair by Schneider Electric, a digital infrastructure provider, has launched a 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to cool high-density data centres at scale.

The MCDU-70 is the highest-capacity CDU available from Motivair, designed to support the cooling requirements of next-generation GPUs and gigawatt-scale AI factories through a flexible and scalable architecture.

Using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure software, Motivair’s CDUs operate as a centralised system that supports current cooling requirements and can scale beyond 10MW to accommodate next-generation HPC, AI, and accelerated computing workloads.

The MCDU-70 provides cooling power by preserving full flow performance and facility pressure at gigawatt scale. Its capacity aligns supports the needs of large-scale facilities, such as Nvidia Omniverse DSX Blueprint, where deployments target 10MW to reach gigawatt scale. At 2.5MW each, six MCDU-70s can provide a 4+2 redundancy for these designs, and the unit’s capacity is fit to service Nvidia’s GPU roadmap for the foreseeable future.

Photo courtesy Motivair.

“AI isn’t slowing down,” says Rich Whitmore, CEO and president of Motivair by Schneider Electric. Our solutions are designed to keep pace with chip and silicon evolution—delivering next-gen performance when it matters most. Data centre success now hinges on delivering scalable, reliable, efficient infrastructure solutions that match the next generation of AI Factory deployments. We’re meeting that moment with proven liquid cooling solutions that scale with our customers’ needs.”

With the addition of the MCDU-70, Schneider Electric’s end-to-end liquid cooling portfolio, now offers CDUs ranging from 105kW to 2.5MW. Each CDU is scalable and integrates with other units and Schneider Electric’s software to deliver cooling capacity for data centre operators. The MCDU-70 is now available to order globally via Schneider Electric’s advanced manufacturing hubs in North America, Europe and Asia.