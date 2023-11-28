Honor goes gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is great for gaming and streaming, defining it as an on-the-go entertainment companion.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is a smartphone that embraces the world of entertainment and gaming, which have become an integral part of many people’s lives. Having a device that can keep up with streaming movies, on-the-go gaming, and engaging in content creation has become essential.

A handheld theatre

The 90 Lite provides an immersive viewing experience with its 6,7-inch display, 93,6% screen-to-body ratio, and 1,1mm bezels. From watching TV series to gaming adventures, details come to life on this canvas.

Eye comfort features

The device prioritises the health of one’s eyes with low blue light technology and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It maintains high visual clarity without distorting colours, allowing one to enjoy extended viewing sessions of watching or gaming.

RAM and storage

The device features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to ensure swift multitasking. The 8GB of RAM ensures smooth playback and swift transitions when streaming videos.

The 256GB storage capacity provides space for movies, games, and apps. It facilitates an extensive entertainment collection, which contribute to the device’s ability to deliver high-performance gaming experiences without lag.

The Honor Lite 90 is a gateway to a world of entertainment, gaming, and tech exploration. With large display, eye-friendly technology, and robust performance.

Price and availability

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available at MTN, Telkom and Vodacom stores for R7,999, and comes bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5.

Visit the Honor website for more information here.