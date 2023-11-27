Robots transform mine safety

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An automated robot charging system for underground mines has been successfully tested by mining technology provider ABB in partnership with Swedish mine operators Boliden and LKAB. The primary objective of this technological advancement is to enhance safety in mining operations by automating a critical yet traditionally manual task: charging blasting holes with explosives.

Blasting operations in underground mines, a process occurring up to 15 times daily in larger mines, are integral to expanding chambers for mineral and metal extraction. ABB’s Robot Charger autonomously identifies drilled holes in the rock face and installs explosive charges, eliminating the necessity for human presence near the unsupported rock face during blasting sequences.

The completed testing phase validates the seamless integration of the robot charger with a carrier vehicle, effective communication with bulk emulsion and vision systems, and the incorporation of a second robot arm for the assembly of prime and detonator. This ensures comprehensive reach to all borehole levels and areas of the rock face, with remote control capabilities for operators.

Conducted at Boliden Garpenberg, the world’s most productive underground zinc mine situated 180km northwest of Stockholm, the program has now progressed to the final stage of development. The upcoming phase aims to execute the entire blasting sequence within the underground mine, with full control of the robot to be handed over to the customer. ABB is initiating discussions with other mine operators to broaden the co-development project’s scope, enabling testing in diverse mine environments and regions beyond Northern Europe, encompassing varying climates and rock compositions.

“This is a significant technology development for ABB and the wider industry where safety is part of overall ESG commitments,” said ABB head of technology and business line mining Vedrana Spudic. “The robot locates the drilled holes on the rock face using a vision system, and these recent tests show all can be reached and charged with the cycle fully automated. This removes the need for human operators in a small, unsupported area right at the face.”

ABB’s robot charger technology incorporates vision systems and automation solutions that communicate with the truck, crane, and ABB industrial robotic arm. This solution can be retrofitted to any truck, showcasing its adaptability and potential for widespread industry application.

Leveraging 130 years of experience in the mining industry, ABB is a pioneer in integrating electrification, automation, and digitalisation in mining. As the final development phase unfolds, ABB’s commitment to safety and environmental, social, and governance objectives becomes increasingly evident.

*Visit ABB’s website here.