Samsung brings AI to mid-range

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Circle to Search, built on a collaboration with Google, brings AI search to select Galaxy A series devices.

Samsung is broadening access to advanced mobile AI technology by bringing the Circle to Search feature to select Galaxy A series smartphones. The feature, developed in collaboration with Google, aims to provide an enhanced search experience.

Circle to Search allows users to circle, highlight, or tap on any text, image, or video on their screen, the feature offers a search experience without the need to switch between apps. It was initially introduced with the Galaxy S24 series.

The feature has evolved since its launch, incorporating new capabilities such as full-page translation, homework assistance, and QR and barcode scanning. With its integration into the Galaxy A series, Circle to Search now enables more users to benefit from these advanced functionalities, including the ability to ask complex questions about on-screen content.

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices.”