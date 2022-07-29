Honor returns with powerful flagship

After a few years of silence from Honor, the brand returns with a bang by launching its first flagship in Africa. BONGANI SITHOLE reviews the Honor Magic4 Pro

Since Honor split from Huawei, it’s taken its own direction from the US-banned brand. The Honor Magic4 Pro is Honor’s first flagship in South Africa, and it competes with Huawei phones but has a major key difference: Google Services.

After the exodus of Huawei users after the dropped support for Google Play Services, many have been rushing to other, more expensive flagships. Honor aims to fill this gap in the market with the Magic4 Pro, which provides a Huawei-like experience with all the support needed to service long-term Android users’ needs.

The Magic4 Pro has many other tricks up its sleeve. It is the first handset on the market to offer 100W wireless charging. This powers its 4,600 mAh battery, which provides up to 16 hours of talk time and 10 days of standby time. The included 100W SuperCharge wall adapter allows you to charge the handset in a mere 30 minutes.

The handset is designed to be comfortable to hold and use. It comes with a large 5.5-inch full HD display that’s sharp and provides a bright view of the content clearly even on sunny days. Viewing videos is a great experience as the brightness levels on the phone are higher than others in its price range. The phone is made from a durable material that makes it resistant to scratches and drops. The LCD panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass, making it more shatter-resistant when dropped.

The device comes with a 12MP rear camera that has an aperture of f/2.2. The camera captures detailed photos that look vivid and crisp, even when viewed up close on a larger screen. The photos can be easily edited using the built-in editing features. The big seller of this device is its ability to record video in 4K at 60 frames per second (fps), with HDR10 colour. The dual mic system complements the video features, and it records rich 24-bit stereo sound.

The handset runs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which sets it in the same class as all other recent flagships to date. It also runs cooler than other smartphones with the same processor, showing its slightly better internal placement. The 256GB of storage space sweetened the deal, combining power with longevity.

The device comes with Magic UI 6.0, which is based on Android 12. The operating system offers a variety of customisation options. The customisation offers a wide selection of themes, Always-on display styles, lock screens, and icons and it even lets you choose between a simple Home screen style or аpp drawer-based one.

The Honor Magic4 Pro starts at R21 000,00, which is around the price of other flagships in the market.