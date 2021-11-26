Honor 50 launches in SA

Honor has launched the Honor 50, its first ‘vlogging’ smartphone, in South Africa.

The Honor 50 comes with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. The handset is equipped with multi-video shooting modes, with combinations that use the front and rear cameras at the same time. In one take, it allows the users to choose from six modes. It also features an immersive 6.57-inch 75° curved OLED display, which delivers a smooth surface experience visually. It’s complemented with 66W SuperCharge technology, enabling the battery to be charged over 70% in 20 minutes and powers its 4300mAh battery.

The Honor 50 (8GB+256GB) is available for R13,999 in two vibrant colour options – Frost Crystal and Midnight Black. The Honor 50 Lite (8GB+128 GB), another variant under Honor 50 series, will also be available at R5,499.

Cao Tansong, general manager of Honor South Africa, says: “Continuing the Honor series’ legacy of integrating aesthetics and technology, the new Honor 50 smartphone boasts an array of impressive innovations across its camera, design and performance, by collaborating with our global industry-leading partners. With the launch of Honor 50, the brand seeks to change the mobile phone market forever and move forward with its pioneering strategy to become a premium technology brand by focusing on delivering breakthrough technology, advanced features for its products and create an intelligent world for everyone.”

Multi-Video shooting modes for one take recording

Giving users more flexibility to shoot content from different angles and perspectives, one can change between cameras with six multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras at the same time, delivering a top tier recording experience that is usually reserved for professionals. Offering more choice when it comes to capturing content, users can also apply beauty mode, capture photos from videos, and use pre-set video story templates on all their footage. In addition, wireless headsets connected via Bluetooth can be used as wireless microphones during video capture. Creators can achieve better sound reception while shooting videos, providing a better vlogging experience.

In one take, users can choose from the following six modes:

Front to Rear Recording: Users can switch between the front and rear camera while shooting video content.

Users can switch between the front and rear camera while shooting video content. Dual-View Recording (Front/Rear): Users can simultaneously shoot with both the front camera and the rear main camera. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side.

Users can simultaneously shoot with both the front camera and the rear main camera. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side. Dual-View Recording (Rear/Rear): Users can shoot with both the rear main camera and the wide -angle camera at the same time. The main camera also supports 6x zoom while video shooting. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side.

Users can shoot with both the rear main camera and the wide -angle camera at the same time. The main camera also supports 6x zoom while video shooting. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side. Picture in Picture: This mode allows users to overlay the view of the front camera onto the bigger view of the rear camera or vice versa. It is particularly useful if users want the audience to focus on the content but still let them see the person recording.

This mode allows users to overlay the view of the front camera onto the bigger view of the rear camera or vice versa. It is particularly useful if users want the audience to focus on the content but still let them see the person recording. Fast-Motion Recording & Slow-Motion Recording: This mode allows users to capture the object or themselves with slow or fast -motion effects, creating a cool layer to video content.

This mode allows users to capture the object or themselves with slow or fast -motion effects, creating a cool layer to video content. Single to Dual-View Recording: Users can also change from shooting in single camera to dual cameras at any time while recording.

Advanced camera system

With the rapid growth of short videos, young people have increasingly turned to vlogging to record and share their daily moments with the world around them.

Equipped with a 32MP front camera with a 90o viewing angle, users can take perfect selfies and videos, with more people and scenery captured in the frame. Boasting a pro-grade quad rear camera setup, the device comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, allowing users to shoot photos and videos in ultra-clarity and in beautiful detail, even at night.

Stunning curved OLED display

It comes with a 6.57-inch 75o curved OLED screen that supports a Full High-Definition resolution of 2340×1080. The display can produce a whopping 1.07 billion colours and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering stunning visuals, crisp details, and an immersive colour experience.

It’s also equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, promising high screen response speeds to deliver a great video watching experience and gaming with less input lag. With an intelligent dynamic refresh rate, the handset allows the users to adjust the refresh rate based on on-screen actions, helping to save power consumption.

Power boost with fast charging capabilities and a fast processor

Featuring a single-cell dual-circuit battery design, the Honor 50 can easily support a full-day of uninterrupted use with its 4,300mAh battery. The device boasts 66W Honor SuperCharge technology, enabling the battery to be juiced up to 70% within just 20 minutes using the included charger.

Boosting performance to the maximum, it’s armed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, improving both CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123% compared with the previous generation.

Good craftmanship and dual ring camera design

Embodying a premium aesthetic that reflects the latest design trends, the Honor 50 features a slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polished glass edge on both upper and lower sides of the display.

Paying homage to the classic twin-lens reflex camera, the Honor 50 adopts a dual ring camera design made up of two concentric circles on the back, resembling a pair of eyes to help users see more of the world around them. Drawing inspiration from the classic ring designs of luxury jewellery brands, the top circle featuring the main camera is polished with the same classic metal ring on the edge.

Magic UI 4.2 for an exceptional all-round user experience

Delivering a seamless and convenient experience, the Honor 50 is equipped with the upgraded Magic UI 4.2, offering up a creative suite of features, which enable users to always stay connected.

Creating a personal, fun, and interactive UX experience for users, the Honor 50 also includes a range of customizable modern art that lets users personalize their Always-on-Display (AOD).

Colour, pricing and availability

The Honor 50 is available in Frost Crystal and Midnight Black.

Starting from today, the Honor 50 will be available in South Africa via Takealot, and will be available from MTN, Cell C, Telkom Mobile and selected retail stores, from early December. The smartphone will be available in 8GB + 256GB version priced at R13,999. It comes paired with Honor Earbuds 2 Lite, a gift from Honor worth up to R1,499.

For more information, visit Honor online store at www.hihonor.com.