Join Generation Fast, with Galaxy A Series 5G

A smartphone revolution has begun and everyone is invited. 5G is the fastest available mobile data connection, and Samsung’s has brought it down to its affordable range of Galaxy A Series devices. The Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G all offer an ecosystem of new experiences, with easy access to the latest Google Play Store apps.

“Now is the time of seamless connectivity and less waiting – with affordable devices designed so you can experience the real-time, always-connected speeds of 5G,” says Samsung. “It connects all your devices at speeds 3x faster than 4G and apps optimised to elevate your smartphone experience.”

All three devices include fast charging, 5000mAh batteries, multi-camera set-ups, ultra-vivid screens, 4K Video streaming, fast refresh rates, and expandable memory, with microSD support up to 1TB.

As 5G rolls out, says Samsung, it’ll start connecting your whole life through the Galaxy Ecosystem. Through collaborations with trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft, users will have more control over apps, data and privacy, so they can curate their own experience. Favourite Galaxy apps include Samsung Health and SmartThings, while all three devices include the One UI Core interface, with content and features at the user’s fingertips.

Which Galaxy A Series is right for you? Samsung provided the following guide:

Galaxy A22 5G offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6inch Infinity-U Display plus, Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate.

offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6inch Infinity-U Display plus, Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A32 5G makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate.

makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate. Galaxy A52s 5G packs a number of Galaxy innovations including exciting camera features such as a quad-camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52S 5G also delivers a clear and balanced audio experience for movies and gaming with Stereo Speakers. It can also withstand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes (water-resistant in up to 1 metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes). And dust? It won’t bother you either.

