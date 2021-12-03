HoloLens 2 arrives in SA

Microsoft has announced that HoloLens 2 is now available in South Africa, saying it will bring the capabilities and value of mixed reality solutions to local enterprises across various key sectors. An augmented reality headset, Microsoft describes the Hololens 2 as “the world’s first self-contained holographic computer”.

Mixed reality blends the physical and digital worlds – covering the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality – so that these worlds can co-exist and interact in real-time. This augments the jobs of first-line employees in sectors like manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education, and unlocks significant benefits for these businesses and industries.

According to Microsoft, businesses in critical job and growth-creating sectors worldwide have already felt the value and benefits of investing in mixed reality through the HoloLens 2. A Total Economic Impact Study by Forrester, commissioned by Microsoft, showed that it offered a 177% return on investment over three years, as well as improvements to employee health and safety, business continuity, customer experience, and customer outcomes.

These benefits are replicated for businesses in South Africa that have invested in the HoloLens 2. Microsoft says it has:

enabled remote maintenance and reduced downtime as well as improved worker productivity, accuracy and upskilling in the manufacturing and automotive industry

Facilitated training and simulations and remote consultations between experts in the healthcare sector

And driven better learning outcomes through interactive experiences that help students to learn better and faster in the education space.

“HoloLens 2 helps businesses and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect to customers and partners,” says Attilla Szenvedi, chief operations officer at Microsoft South Africa. “It also addresses specific local industry challenges by enabling capabilities that help companies become more competitive and innovative at scale.”

Tarsus Distribution has been appointed sole distributor for the HoloLens 2 in South Africa.

Justine Louw, Tarsus Distribution general manager for Microsoft products, says: “We have seen a strong demand for mixed reality solutions locally, across a variety of industries. Together with a strong partner ecosystem, we are able to support commercial customers to rollout this immersive technology in their businesses.”

Mixed reality has the ability to help solve future business and industry challenges, including the skills gap, by enabling simulated on-the-job training, optimising operations and efficiencies through real-time insights and visual guidance, and driving innovation at the intelligent edge.

Says Louw: “We know mixed reality has the potential to unlock immense value for South African businesses by creating efficiencies that lead to cost savings, optimising and enhancing the capabilities of today’s employees, and driving overall business growth through greater innovation and competitiveness.”

Integrating the HoloLens 2 with mixed reality business applications, industry solutions, and both new and existing Azure services, turns it into a powerful device for business and employees alike.

* Visit https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/hololens/hololens2-purchase to find out more