SA domestic holiday travel leaps

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South Africans reconnecting closer to home has resulted in local vacation travel growing by 36% to 5.2-million trips in the first half of 2026.

South Africans may be feeling the pinch, but that has not stopped them from finding ways to travel and explore closer to home.

According to the Department of Tourism, South Africans took 21.2-million overnight domestic trips during the first half of 2026, an increase of 4% over the same period last year. Holiday travel grew even more strongly, rising by 36% to 5.2-million trips, despite an overall decline in domestic tourism spend.

The figures reflect a traveller who still values time away but is thinking more carefully about where to go and what they receive in return.

This is particularly relevant during Tourism Month. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has acknowledged that affordability remains important to domestic travellers and has encouraged the industry to develop competitive, accessible experiences that allow more South Africans to explore their own country.

Murray Nell, General Manager of Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, believes this does not mean travellers have to compromise on the quality of their experience. Instead, it is an opportunity to reconsider what makes a getaway feel luxurious.

“Value in hospitality is not simply about finding the lowest rate,” says Nell. “It is about how much of the experience is brought together for the guest, the setting, the space, genuine hospitality, good food and the freedom to slow down.”

“Luxury is often associated with excess and five-star price tags, but some of its most valuable elements are much simpler. It can be waking up somewhere beautiful, having breakfast prepared for you, enjoying an unhurried dinner or simply having the time and space to switch off.”

Luxury beyond the price tag

The growing desire to use travel as an opportunity to rest and reconnect is evident globally. The Global Wellness Institute reports that travellers made 1.239-billion wellness trips in 2024, with wellness tourism accounting for 17.6% of global tourism expenditure.

For South Africans looking for this kind of escape closer to home, the Cape Winelands is a natural choice. Despite the region’s international reputation, most of its visitors are South African. Its appeal also extends well beyond wine, with its food, history, scenery, outdoor activities and small-town character offering plenty of reasons to turn a day trip into a longer stay.

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Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa brings many of these experiences together in one destination. Set among landscaped gardens and surrounded by the Franschhoek mountains, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to slow down without having to plan every detail of their stay.

A morning may begin with a leisurely breakfast overlooking the gardens, followed by time beside the pool or a spa treatment at the hotel’s Camelot Spa. Guests can explore the village using the hotel’s complimentary scheduled shuttle service before returning for dinner at Sauvage Restaurant.

“The real luxury is that guests can choose how much, or how little, they want to do,” says Nell. “They can explore the village and surrounding wine estates, spend the afternoon at the spa or remain at the hotel and enjoy the gardens, pool and mountain views. Everything they need for a restorative break is within easy reach.”

For domestic travellers, a memorable holiday does not necessarily require an international flight or an extravagant itinerary. A thoughtfully planned stay closer to home can still offer beautiful surroundings, good food, personal service and, most importantly, the opportunity to rest and reconnect.

“People do not necessarily measure the success of a holiday by how far they travelled or how much they spent,” says Nell. “They remember how the experience made them feel. A few well-spent days away can provide exactly the change of pace they were looking for.”

Choosing to travel locally also has a wider benefit. Tourism directly employed almost 954,000 South Africans in 2024. Domestic tourism helps sustain these jobs while supporting hotels, restaurants, attractions, wine farms, tour operators and the many small businesses serving visitors throughout the country.

“Every domestic trip contributes to a much broader tourism community,” says Nell. “Tourism Month is an important reminder that we have extraordinary destinations here at home and that, by experiencing them, we also support the people whose livelihoods depend on tourism.”

“Luxury does not have to be distant or excessive. It can be found in beautiful surroundings, thoughtful hospitality and the freedom to step away from everyday life. Sometimes the escape we need is much closer to home than we realise.”