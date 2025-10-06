Hilux delivers legendary sound

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hilux Legend 55 is the latest chapter in the legendary Toyota story, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Since first rolling onto South African roads in 1969, the Toyota Hilux has done far more than earn its keep. It has become a legend in its own right: a symbol of grit, reliability, and good old-fashioned staying power. From dusty farm tracks and bustling construction sites to family holidays and the daily urban grind, the Hilux has been the trusted companion for generation after generation. With an unmatched record of loyalty and performance, it holds the crown as South Africa’s best-selling bakkie of all time.

To honour this proud legacy, Toyota South Africa has, over the years, rolled out a series of special-edition Hilux models. Each one marked a milestone in this motoring journey. The Legend 35 made its mark in 2004, followed by the Legend 40 in 2010, the Legend 45 in 2014, and the mighty Legend 50 in 2019. Each edition brought something new to the table, blending rugged capability with features tailored to the needs of South African drivers at the time.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The latest special-edition line-up, the Hilux Legend 55, replaces the outgoing Legend models and will remain on sale until 2026. Buyers can choose between two bold body styles: the versatile Xtra Cab or the family-friendly Double Cab. Both versions keep the trademark toughness of their predecessors, with a few fresh flourishes to keep things exciting.

The launch of the Hilux Legend 55 took place, fittingly, on a road-trip in the beautiful setting of the Eastern Cape, with an overnight stay in Graff-Reinet at the Drostdy Hotel. The following day took us through the Outeniqua Pass. Over the two days, we drove approximately 700km – and I can report both very low fuel consumption and no muscle stiffness, thanks to the comfort of the Legend.

Inside the Legend 55 and is a cabin that perfectly balances strength with style. Chrome-branded scuff plates, heavy-duty rubber floormats, and sporty seats with embroidered headrests all say “special edition” but, it is as tough as ever.

At the heart of the Legend 55’s tech offering is an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system, fully compatible with Android Auto. Driving through the Eastern Cape with my co-driver, Thami Masemola, we experienced the true meaning of driving with tech. We were able to use Google Maps with ease, while listening to my eclectic taste in music, even without signal from the various cell towers. The premium 9-speaker JBL audio system on board made for crisp and clear sound, as if we were attending a concert on wheels. When we stopped for a comfort break, and parking became tight, the rear camera made a difference when needing to reverse out of tight and unlevel surfaces.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Comfort breaks on the route turned into chats with total strangers who came over to admire the Hilux Legend 55. With exclusive badging, a rugged front bash plate, and a secure, lockable roller shutter, this Hilux (because it is not just a bakkie) balances bold design with practical features. The double cab variant adds a few modern flourishes, such as puddle lights with logo projection and a shark-fin antenna. Meanwhile, practical additions like a rubberised load box, branded styling bar, detachable tow bar, and roof ornament meant the Legend 55 was noticeable from far.

Powering the Legend 55 is Toyota’s ever-reliable 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. With 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, it delivers a great mix of muscle and refinement.

Photo courtesy Toyota.

*Pricing and Service Plan/Warranty

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab AT – R728 300

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Xtra Cab AT – R813 700

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab AT – R885 700

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Double Cab AT – R935 900

All Toyota Legend 55 models come standard with a 9-services/90 000km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km warranty. In addition, customers can purchase service/maintenance/warranty extensions via the Toyota dealer network.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.