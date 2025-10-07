Surf’s up: BYD Dolphin Surf rides the waves

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

BYD, the world’s top manufacturer of new energy vehicles, has made waves with the launch of a low-cost EV in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The arrival of the BYD Dolphin Surf marks a major leap forward in bringing electric mobility to the everyday South African driver. Like any surfer, the Dolphin Surf is stylish looking with practical features and wallet-friendly price tag. In fact, it is one of the lowest-cost electric vehicles (EVs) yet to arrive in this country.

The Dolphin Surf is available in two lively surf boards, Dynamic and Comfort – both engineered to make zero-emission driving fun and safe.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Under the Dolphin Surf’s playful exterior lies some serious tech. It is built on BYD’s advanced e-Platform 3.0 and powered by the ultra-safe blade battery, a category-changer in EV safety and performance. The car’s body is made with 61% high-strength steel, giving drivers added peace of mind without compromising on comfort.

Dynamic Model: Fitted with a 38.8 kWh Blade Battery, this version offers a WLTP combined range of 295 km. With 55 kW (75 PS) of power driving the front wheels and DC fast charging up to 40 kW, it can be topped up from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Comfort Model: Powered by a 30 kWh Blade Battery, it delivers a WLTP combined range of 232 km and pushes 55 kW to the front wheels. It supports DC charging up to 30 kW for those on-the-go top-ups.

Both versions are front-wheel drive and roll on 16-inch alloy wheels, offering a smooth, nimble ride great for city life.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the Dolphin Surf has a 10.1-inch touchscreen, with Android Auto, and voice control that springs to life with a cheerful “Hi, BYD.” There is a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15W wireless charging pad, and a built-in karaoke function. Yes, really. Singing in traffic has never been more fun.

Besides all the fun tech in the Surf, there are also 20 storage solutions in the cabin of the vehicle. The boot has a capacity of 230 litres, which expands to 930 litres when the rear seats are folded down. The Dolphin has keyless entry via NFC and control via the BYD App, making it a surfer of the future.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Dolphin Surf takes the waves of the road like a true surfer, and it looks the part too. It has a flowing roofline, integrated rear spoiler and full-width LED tail-lights

All Dolphin Surf comes equipped with a 7 kW Home Charger Wall Box, a 3-7 portable charger, and a V2L socket, making it easy to keep the Surf charged and ready to take the next wave.

*Pricing is as follows:

BYD Dolphin Surf Dynamic – R389,900

BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort – R339,900

BYD is backing the Dolphin Surf with a warranty and service package: a 3-year/60,000 km service plan, a 3-year/100,000 km complete vehicle warranty, and an 8-year/200,000 km power battery warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.