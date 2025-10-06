Dexter resurrects in sequel series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Michael C Hall returns as the vigilante serial killer in ‘Resurrection’, where his search for answers collides with a dark legacy.

Dexter: Resurrection sees Michael C Hall return to his multiple Emmy-nominated role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. The sequel continues the story of the complex and contradictory vigilante who leads a double life as a forensic blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department.

The crime series is streaming on Showmax and M-Net from today (7 October 2025). New episodes release at 22:00. The original Dexter and prequel series Dexter: Original Sin are also streaming on Showmax.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

In Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter awakens from a coma after being shot in the chest by his son Harrison, an event that concluded Dexter: New Blood. He discovers that Harrison has vanished without a trace.

Determined to find his son and repair their relationship, Dexter sets out on a search, only to realise that closure will be hard to come by as his past rapidly catches up with him.

Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill), and Black Reel nominee Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Smoke, The Chi) join the Dexter universe in the new series.

The cast includes Critics’ Choice nominee Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad, Jessica Jones) and Critics’ Choice Super nominee David Dastmalchian (Murderbot, Late Night with the Devil). Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and John Lithgow (Dexter: New Blood) are among the guest stars.

David Zayas returns in his award-winning role as Detective Angel Batista, while Jack Alcott and James Remar return as Harrison and Harry Morgan.