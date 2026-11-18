A crime-filled open world stretches far beyond Vice City, from neon nightlife to islands, swamps and mountain country, writes JASON BANNIER.

Lucia Caminos has just left prison, while former soldier Jason Duval makes a living working for drug runners. Both want something better, but an easy score goes wrong and leaves the pair caught in a criminal conspiracy that forces them to rely on each other.

This is the premise of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which debuts today (19 November 2026) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The open-world crime game launches 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, which publisher Take-Two says has sold nearly 235-million copies worldwide, giving US developer Rockstar Games one of gaming’s biggest acts to follow.

Vice City’s return is joined by an African beat. One of the game’s fictional radio stations, AfroBank FM, is dedicated to music from across the continent, moving from African classics to contemporary amapiano and 3-step. Nigerian singer Burna Boy co-hosts alongside British DJ and producer Palms Trax.

South African artists feature prominently in the line-up. The station preview includes Shay’sana by DJ Lag and Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela, alongside music from Nigerian singer Asake and Ghanaian musicians Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.

Music has long helped give GTA cities their identity, and the soundtrack also reaches beyond the car radio. French electronic duo Justice composed an adaptive score that changes according to what players are doing, while a separate 34-track Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album launches today with performers including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro and Keith Richards. A 30-track album of Justice’s original score follows on 11 December.

The music business also forms part of Vice City itself. One nightlife entrepreneur owns a recording studio, while an aspiring music executive hopes to turn the facility into the base for Only Raw Records. Rap duo Real Dimez are among the acts connected to the label, placing entertainment alongside the robberies, drugs and other schemes running through the city.

At the centre of that world are Lucia and Jason. Lucia landed in prison after fighting for her family and emerges determined to make smarter moves. Jason grew up around criminals before joining the Army in an attempt to escape his troubled teenage years, only to find himself working for drug runners in the tropical islands south of Vice City.

Their problems eventually carry them beyond the city. Rockstar has expanded the setting across Leonida, a fictional US state where dense urban areas give way to islands, wetlands, faded coastal towns and remote wilderness.

The Leonida Keys stretch across islands south of Vice City, while Grassrivers heads into wetlands populated by alligators and other wildlife. Port Gellhorn offers motels, abandoned shops and ageing tourist attractions, while Mount Kalaga National Park takes players further north into forests, rivers and off-road country.

Different criminal circles occupy those regions. Experienced bank robber Raul Bautista searches for people willing to take increasingly dangerous risks, while veteran smuggler Brian Heder moves drugs through a boat yard in the Keys and gives Jason somewhere to stay in exchange for helping with local jobs.

Rockstar has built the launch around a single-player experience, with Jason and Lucia providing the route through these places and characters. Their relationship sits at the centre of the story as the pair deal with the consequences of the failed score that brought them together.

GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No PC version is included in today’s release. South African pricing starts at R1,499 for the Standard Edition, while the Ultimate Edition costs R1,899 and adds vehicles, weapons, clothing and other extras.

More than a decade of expectation hangs over the release, but GTA 6 begins with two people whose plans have gone badly wrong. From there, Vice City supplies the music, nightlife and criminal ambition before the road opens into everything waiting beyond it.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.