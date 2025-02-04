‘Shields of Loyalty’ enters final dev stage

Photo supplied

The dark fantasy strategy game has reached version 0.9, introducing a new faction and magic system.

In Shields of Loyalty, players engage in turn-based combat in a hostile island world. In the latest update – numbered 0.9, the final update before version 1.0 – a new faction and magic system have been introduced.

Players fight to reclaim Mantaria from the all-devouring void, commanding specialised units on a dynamic 2D map. Quick strategic decisions are key to defeating the invaders and restoring peace.

Players can now command the Warlords faction, featuring 35 distinct units and abilities. Blending barbarian-inspired warriors with nature-bound forces, the new group excels in infantry combat and magical abilities, wielding the power of shamans and nature spirits.

In line with the dark fantasy setting of the game, the new version introduces a magic system. Each faction has two types of units at its disposal that can cast different spells. Three new spells have been revealed: Bravery gives units +2 movement points, Willpower allows an additional attack or spell and Pain of the Righteous deals 40 Magical Damage.

The user interface and a menu navigation has been updated. The studio has improved the game’s performance and fixed bugs.

Mosaic Mask Studio and Indie.io

The game’s developer Mosaic Mask Studio has teamed up with publisher indie.io – a team that specialises primarily in working with indie developers.

The developer team said the following about the decision: “As an indie team, our focus has always been on crafting the best gameplay experience possible. Partnering with indie.io allows us to do just that. They’ve proven themselves to be champions of indie games, helping developers like us with everything from store page management to marketing campaigns and showcasing games at digital and live events. Through this partnership, we’re excited to bring Shields of Loyalty to a wider audience and help even more players discover Mantaria’s world of strategy and adventure.”

Where to play?

Shields of Loyalty is available on PC via Steam. The game is on sale for R84 until 12 February 2025.