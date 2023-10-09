Wheels of the Week: Going places in style

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Whether you are working or going on holiday, the Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan gets you there efficiently, writes Sheryl Goldstuck.

Last week I was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan And found it a solid option. Particularly for city commutes but also for highway drives, it is a small but stylish sedan that impresses all the time.

Let’s start with what really caught my attention: the Grand i10 Sedan’s exceptional fuel efficiency. With manual transmission, in town driving, the Grand i10 Sedan gave me 6.4 litres per 100 kms and highway driving was an impressive 5.5 litres per 100kms. In a place like South Africa, where fuel prices can be a real burden, this is a noteworthy plus.

Surprisingly, this sedan offers more space inside than you might expect. It can accommodate five adults, which is quite impressive for its size. Legroom and headroom are sufficient for everyone, and the cargo capacity can handle a few suitcases and bags without breaking a sweat. The seats are firm and comfortable, with head rests in exactly the right place.

For a car of this size, I was very pleasantly surprised when I discovered all the tech. The Grand i10 Sedan comes equipped with some handy features right out of the box. Power windows, air conditioning, and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system are standard features. I found the infotainment system to be intuitive, offering Bluetooth connectivity and satellite navigation for my convenience.

The voice recognition worked like a charm, especially when I received messages and could not read them or type a response. Apple Car Play or Android Auto are wireless and have seamless connectivity. The infotainment screen has the option of splitting the screen for music and mapping or having one screen for either.

The rear view monitor assists with parking, although at night it is not very clear.

The road holding of this little car is quite unbelievable. However, as I am not used to manual transmission, the sluggish uphills reminded me I needed to be in a lower gear.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is a fabulous sedan that really gives meaning to the term “value for your money”. Pricing starts at R 285,500.