Nomcebo Zikode takes on Grammys

Bayete, a song nominated for best global performance category at the Grammys, puts SA artists on the map.

Nomcebo Zikode is gearing up for the upcoming Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 5 February. The multi platinum-selling recording artist is set to compete in the category Best Global Performance for Bayethe, her magnetic collaboration alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

The singer, who took the world by storm in 2021 with her incredible vocal performance on the record-breaking global hit single Jerusalema, is honoured to be recognised on the grandest musical stage in the world.

“These past few years have been truly incredible,” said Zikode. “It feels so surreal that we’re now nominated at the premiere music awards show in the world and we are really in contention for a Grammy award.”

“I’m so grateful to my team at IMG Africa and everyone that’s helped us get to this point over the years. It’s taken a lot of hard-work and commitment to our craft for us to get here. The crazy part is we have so much else that we’ve got planned over the next year or so.”

Earlier in the week, the Grammy Museum also announced that she would be performing alongside Zakes Bantwini at the famed museum. “Dive into music from around the world during GRAMMY Week,” they shared on Twitter.

Sibo Mhlungu, the CEO of IMG Africa and was responsible for coordinating this collaboration, said: “We’re looking forward to representing South African music at the upcoming Grammy Awards.