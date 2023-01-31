The Boogeyman arrives home

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 20th Century Studios has launched the theatrical poster for the 2023 horror-thriller film, set to debut in June.

The poster and the trailer for the horror-thriller film from 20th Century Studios and 21 Laps has been released. A portion of the trailer aired on FOX’s live coverage of the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game. The Boogeyman will debut exclusively in theatres throughout the country from 2 June.

It is a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King. In the film, a teenage girl and her younger sister are tormented by a cruel presence in their home while still grieving the loss of their mother. This is as a result of a desperate patient who unexpectedly showed up at their home seeking help and left behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The two siblings fight to convince their heartbroken father to pay notice before it is too late.

The film is directed by Rob Savage and Scott Beck & Bryan Woods from A Quiet Place. The film stars Madison Hu, Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher, David Dastmalchian, Chris Messina, and Jaynie Verdin.