Google launches agentic platform for business

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian during his Gemini at Work 2025 keynote. Photo courtesy Google.

Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform for organisations, has been launched by Google with the aim of bringing advanced AI capabilities to employees and workflows within a secure, unified environment.

Unveiled during Google’s Gemini at Work 2025 event earlier this month, the system is designed to allow users to deploy and manage AI agents that can automate and orchestrate complex, multi-step tasks across a business.

“Over the last several months, and years, you’ve seen Google doing really great things and delivering advanced capability with AI,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, during a media briefing ahead of Gemini Enterprise’s launch. “And all of it has come down to foundationally enabling developers in organisations with great tools to build applications using AI models.”

He said new models, including Gemini, Imagine and Veo, have seen strong adoption. As customers moved from building applications with Gemini to creating agents, the company introduced its Agent Development Kit in April, which gained significant traction.

To maintain an open and interoperable agent system, Google launched the Agent-to-Agent protocol, which has drawn major interest, along with new tools like a payment protocol to enable agents to interact and conduct online commerce.

“As we look at what organisations are working towards, we find that Google Cloud is uniquely positioned because we offer all the layers of technology that people need in order to use enterprise AI at scale,” said Kurian.

What is Gemini Enterprise?

Gemini Enterprise brings together Google’s recent advancements in AI models, tools, and agent systems into a single, accessible platform for organisations. Designed to make enterprise AI easier to use at every level, it allows employees, teams, and departments to deploy and manage AI agents that automate and orchestrate complex workflows.

At its core, Gemini Enterprise provides access to Google’s most advanced Gemini models, enabling users to chat with enterprise data, generate insights, and create agents to automate multi-step business processes.

Kurian said there are five key elements that make Gemini Enterprise the new front door for every user to use AI in the workplace:

Gemini intelligence: At the core of Gemini Enterprise is Google’s Gemini model, which acts as the system’s intelligence layer. It enables users to interact with their enterprise data, summarise information, create agents, and automate workflows. Central workbench: A single interface where employees can chat with enterprise systems, search internal and online sources, and use low-code or no-code tools to build and deploy agents. Task force of agents: Gemini Enterprise includes a growing library of agents created by Google, partners, and developers. These can be customised or used as ready-made tools to perform tasks and optimise operations. Contextual integration: Built-in connectors link Gemini Enterprise to widely used workplace systems such as Microsoft Office, SharePoint, ERP, and CRM platforms. This allows the AI to understand each user’s context, from their documents and data to the projects they manage. Governance and oversight: A dedicated management layer gives organisations visibility into their AI operations, allowing them to track, secure, and audit agents to ensure responsible and compliant use across the business.

Virgin Voyages embraces Gemini Enterprise

The cruise line Virgin Voyages, an early adopter of Gemini Enterprise, is using the platform to integrate AI across its business functions.

“Our people are our biggest asset,” said Virgin Voyages CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu during the media briefing. “AI can never replace our people. AI is about getting the best from our people. It’s about unleashing human potential and changing the way we work.”

He said any major disruption, such as AI, requires a cultural transformation to succeed. The company partnered with Google to provide its employees with access to Gemini Enterprise, encouraging them to experiment and explore how AI could improve their day-to-day work.

“By democratising access to AI models like Gemini and tools like AgentSpace and Vertex, and creating discovery time where once a week our entire company had the time to play with AI, we were able to spark curiosity and imagination,” he said.

That curiosity led to the creation of more than 50 agents across the business. One of them, called Email Ellie, was built by a marketing team member using Gemini Enterprise’s AgentSpace tool. The agent writes personalised email campaigns in Virgin’s brand voice, reducing campaign timelines from several weeks to just a few days, while also cutting agency costs and boosting engagement.

This cultural approach, he said, has translated into measurable business results, including record sales and increases in revenue for upcoming cruise seasons. He said Google’s Gemini Enterprise provided the secure, enterprise-grade foundation needed to scale this transformation.

“AI is not just about cost reduction and replacement of human capital; it’s a growth multiplier of your human capital,” said Saverimuttu. “Google has democratised access to AI tools at an enterprise level. It is a one-stop shop. People are our most important asset, and AI is how we get the best of them and scale their impact. It’s true value comes from cultural transformation.”

Gemini Enterprise in action

During a live demonstration, Google showcased how Gemini Enterprise serves as a single-entry point for employees to access data, tools, and AI systems across their organisation. The interface mirrors the familiar Gemini chat app but is designed for enterprise workflows, allowing users to control and manage access to both internal and external data sources.

In the demo, it was illustrated how a marketing manager at a party supply company could use Gemini Enterprise to plan a Halloween campaign. Using a custom-built campaign agent orchestrating multiple specialised agents, the system carried out tasks that Google says would typically take several teams hours or days to complete. These tasks included market research, media, communications, and inventory.

By analysing real-time data from Google Search and connected enterprise platforms such as Microsoft 365, Jira, and ServiceNow, the agent produced campaign insights highlighting trending themes like sci-fi and DIY. With user approval at each step, the system automatically checked inventory, identified stock shortages, generated purchase orders, and drafted an email to store managers.

The demonstration showed how Gemini Enterprise integrates creative workflows. Using the media agent, the system generated brand-compliant social media images and animated video assets in minutes, employing Gemini 2.5’s image and video capabilities.

Security and control remained central throughout the process. Gemini Enterprise enforces granular permissions, allowing agents to act only within a user’s authorised scope, supported by protections such as model armour to safeguard data.

The demonstration concluded with a full campaign executed, from research to promotion. It aimed to illustrate how Gemini Enterprise can unify data, tools, and teams into an AI-powered workspace.

Bringing AI to every user

Kurian said “What we’re doing is bringing AI to every user by providing a single front door where they can chat with enterprise data, search for information, and use agents to complete a variety of tasks.”

He said Gemini Enterprise operates within enterprise context, ensuring each user only accesses data they are authorised to see. The system remembers details such as brand guidelines and project information, allowing it to generate outputs consistent with company standards.

Kurian said many customers are already using Gemini Enterprise across industries including consulting, telecommunications, software, hospitality, and manufacturing. Some are using it to transform back-office processes, others to improve customer service or enhance productivity across individual teams.

* Visit the Gemini Enterprise website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.