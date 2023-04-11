Kaspersky updates VPN with Wireguard

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The world’s fastest virtual private network software has been given added protection with an open-source protocol.

The demand for virtual private network (VPN) services has been on a constant rise in recent years. In 2022, the global VPN market amounted to US$44.6-billion. According to various studies, people use a VPN for multiple purposes, in particular, to protect personal data, to use public Wi-Fi securely, or to increase security.

Now, Kaspersky has updated its VPN product to include a Wireguard protocol for a more protected and transparent connection.

WireGuard is described as “a communication protocol and free and open-source software that implements encrypted virtual private networks and was designed with the goals of ease of use, high speed performance, and low attack surface” (Wikipedia).

Kaspersky VPN has also added a dark mode and four additional locations for users to choose: Bangladesh (Dhaka), Liechtenstein (Vaduz), Russia (Novosibirsk) and China (Shanghai).

The Wireguard protocol is open source, and Kaspersky says it is an important step towards enhancing product credibility. At the moment, it works on Windows devices, but there are plans to add other platforms, such as macOS, iOS and Android, this year. Kaspersky VPN now supports two protocols, Hydra and Wireguard, and the change allows users to choose which protocol to use – Wireguard or Hydra.

New Kaspersky VPN, with added Maximum speed and Wireguard protocol



At the end of last year, Kaspersky’s VPN service provider, Pango, underwent a “trust audit” from Aon Cyber Solution. The purpose of this audit was to perform a security assessment focusing on the privacy of the company’s Catapult Hydra source code and the Partner VPN platform. The results of the audit confirmed the safety and confidentiality of user activity.

Kaspersky VPN is currently the fastest solution on the market, according to the recent AV-Test test results. Kaspersky VPN gained first place among the most examined categories and showed outstanding download capabilities and torrent speeds both in local and overseas testing. Kaspersky VPN also led in leak resistance in industry tests.

“We strive to develop our product in accordance with the possible needs of users and ensure the highest level of quality in our solutions,” says Marina Titova, vice president for consumer product marketing at Kaspersky.