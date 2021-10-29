Ghostrunner unleashes Halloween cosmetics

Publisher 505 Games, alongside developers and partners All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, have launched new Halloween cosmetic content for Ghostrunner, kicking off a month of exciting events to celebrate the series’ one-year anniversary.

The newest DLC enhances the critically acclaimed first-person action game with a nod to October’s ghoulish vibes. Wield six new spooky swords, including the pumpkin-inspired Jack-O’, a ghostly Shroud blade, and four alien-themed katanas: Anomaly, Monstrosity, Night Terror, and Carnivore.

“Ghostrunner continues to impress with its emphasis on breakneck speed and demand for finesse, but a huge draw for series’ fans is the cyberpunk aesthetic,” says Neil Ralley, 505 Games president. “The Halloween DLC adds to the game’s style, and we hope our players enjoy it as they await the big news we have in store in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years…”

Developer One More Level also updated the Ghostrunner roadmap revealing the upcoming Ultimate DLC and other additions to the acclaimed game. In addition to these game expansions, Ghostrunner fans can expect a series of giveaways, developer interviews and more in the leadup to the New Year.

Ghostrunner is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.