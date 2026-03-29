Geopolitics takes aim at your pocket

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Geopolitics tends to be something that most people view as something that happens far away from them, tensions involving things like borders or disputes over natural resources taking place at the other end of the world. The reality is far more personal for the average South African household.

When global tensions flare, they don’t just stay on the news; they travel across oceans and through supply chains, eventually impacting your monthly budget. Building a resilient financial future requires understanding these macro forces and how you should – or should not – respond.

The domino effect of global friction

It’s easy to see the link between a conflict in the Middle East and the price of a litre of petrol at your local fuel station. However, the impact of geopolitical instability is rarely contained to the fuel pump. Instead, it creates a domino effect that moves through the economy in three distinct stages.

Stage one is increased volatility in the price of energy. South Africa is a net importer of oil. When major shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz face disruption, global oil prices spike. This immediately increases the cost of commuting and logistics.

Stage two is the increased cost of logistics. Almost everything you buy – from bread to lightbulbs – must be transported. When fuel prices rise, transport companies pass those costs on to retailers, who typically then pass them on to the consumer.

Ross Mcmillian, Momentum financial adviser. Photo supplied.

Stage three is the increased cost of groceries and essential goods. Because food production also relies on energy (for tractors, processing, and packaging), a geopolitical event thousands of miles away can directly cause your monthly grocery bill to escalate.

Proactive planning involves a shift from reactive to resilient

When expenses start to climb, the natural human reaction is to be reactive: cutting out small luxuries or dipping into savings to cover the gap. While this may be necessary in the short term, it’s more of an emergency brake rather than a sustainable strategy.

To truly protect your household, you need to be proactive. This means shifting your focus from how much things cost to how your financial plan is structured to absorb these shocks.

1. De-risking your portfolio

Global instability often leads to market volatility. A reactive investor might panic and switch to cash when markets dip, a move that often locks in losses. A proactive investor, guided by a financial adviser, ensures their portfolio is diversified across different asset classes and geographies before the storm hits. This creates a buffer, ensuring that a slump in one area doesn’t derail your entire retirement or savings goal.

2. Inflation-proofing your strategy

Inflation is the silent tax of geopolitics. A resilient financial plan accounts for the fact that R1,000 today will not buy the same amount of goods in three years. Your adviser can help you select investment vehicles that are specifically designed to outpace inflation, maintaining your purchasing power even as global costs rise.

The conversation to have with your financial adviser

Instead of waiting for the next news cycle to dictate your stress levels, be proactive. Schedule a session with your financial adviser and focus on these three specific areas:

The stress test: Ask, “If fuel and food prices rise by another 10% this year, how does my current cash flow hold up? Do we need to adjust my emergency fund?”

The diversification check: Ask, “Is my investment portfolio too exposed to local volatility? How much offshore exposure do I have to hedge against a weakening rand?”

The goal alignment: Ask, “Are my long-term goals, like my children’s education or my retirement plans still on track despite the current inflationary environment?”

Geopolitical tensions are a reality of the modern world, but they don’t have to be a threat to your peace of mind. By moving away from reactive budget-trimming and toward proactive risk-reduction, you can maintain the level of financial security you’ve worked hard to build.

Consulting with a financial adviser is not just about picking stocks; it’s about building a shield. The world may be unpredictable, but with the right advice, your financial plan doesn’t have to be.