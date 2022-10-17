Drone swamps prepare to work construction

Credit: Yusuf Furkan KAYA, Aerial Robotics Laboratory, Imperial College London / Empa

A new system shows that 3D printing of the future will be following nature’s example, with methods inspired by natural builders like bees and wasps

The use of 3D printing in the construction industry is gaining momentum. Both on site and in the factory, static and mobile robots print materials for use in construction projects, such as steel and concrete structures.

A new approach to 3D printing led in its development by Imperial College London and Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories of Materials Science and Technology that uses flying robots, known as drones, that use collective building methods inspired by natural builders like bees and wasps.

The system, called Aerial Additive Manufacturing (Aerial-AM), involves a fleet of drones working together from a single blueprint.

It consists of BuilDrones, which deposit materials during flight, and quality-controlling ScanDrones, which continually measure the BuilDrones’ output and inform their next manufacturing steps.

The researchers say that in contrast to alternative methods, in-flight 3D printing unlocks doors that will lead to on-site manufacturing and building in difficult to access or dangerous locations such as post-disaster relief construction and tall buildings or infrastructure.

The research was Led by Professor Mirko Kovac of Imperial’s department of aeronautics and Empa’s materials and technology centre of robotics.

“We have proved the concept that drones can work autonomously and in tandem to construct and repair buildings, at least in the lab,” says Kovac. “This scalable solution could help construction and repair in areas that are difficult to reach, like tall buildings.”

Aerial-AM uses both a 3D printing and path planning framework so the drones can adapt to variations in geometry of the structure as a build progresses.

The drones are fully autonomous in flight, but there is a human controller in the loop that can monitor progress and intervene if necessary, based on the information provided by the drones.

Printing 3D geometries

The researchers developed four mixtures looking like cement for the drones to build with.

The drones assess the printed geometry in real time and adapt their behaviour to ensure they meet the build specifications, with manufacturing accuracy of five millimetres throughout the building.

The proof of concept prints included a 2.05 metre cylinder (72 layers) with a polyurethane-based foam material, and an 18 centimetre cylinder (28 layers) with a custom designed structural cement like material.

The technology offers future possibilities for building and repairing structures in unbounded, high or other hard to access locations. Next the researchers will work with construction companies to validate the solutions and provide repair and manufacturing capabilities. They believe the technology will provide significant cost savings and reduce access risks compared to traditional manual methods.

Co-investigators include Robert Stuart-Smith, Stefan Leutenegger, Vijay Pawar, Richard Ball, Chris Williams and Paul Shephard, and their research teams at UCL, University of Bath, University of Pennsylvania, Queen Mary University, and University of Munich.

This work was funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, part of UKRI. It was launched by assistant professor Stuart-Smith and Kovac after a pilot research collaboration, and an award for a demonstration on pipeline repair. The project is also supported by Industrial Partners Skanska, Ultimaker, Burohappold, and BRE.