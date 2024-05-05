Oracle database brings AI power to enterprise data

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Generative AI can now be used to ask natural language questions about private data stored in Oracle databases.

The latest release of Oracle’s converged database, now available as a broad range of cloud services, features more than 300 major features focused on simplifying the use of AI with data.

Oracle Database 23ai, which includes Oracle AI Vector Search, is focused on simplifying the use of AI with data, accelerating app development, and running mission-critical workloads.

The new AI Vector Search capabilities enable customers to securely combine search for documents, images, and other unstructured data with search on private business data, without moving or duplicating it. Oracle Database 23ai “brings AI algorithms to where the data lives, instead of having to move the data to where the AI algorithm lives”, says Oracle. This allows AI to run in real-time in Oracle databases, and greatly improves the effectiveness, efficiency, and security of AI.

Oracle Database 23ai is available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) on Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Oracle Base Database Service, as well as on Oracle Database@Azure.

“Oracle Database 23ai is a game changer for enterprises worldwide, and because of the importance of the breakthrough AI technology in this release, we are renaming it to Oracle Database 23ai,” says Juan Loaiza, executive vice president for mission-critical database technologies at Oracle. “AI Vector Search combined with new unified development paradigms and mission-critical capabilities makes it simple for developers and data professionals to build intelligent apps, increase developer productivity, and run mission-critical workloads.”

New capabilities in Oracle Database 23ai, as supplied by Oracle, include:

AI for Data

Oracle AI Vector Search: Makes it simple for customers to search documents, images, and relational data based on their conceptual content rather than specific words, pixels, or data values. AI Vector Search makes it possible for LLMs to query private business data using a natural language interface and helps LLMs provide more accurate and relevant results. In addition, AI Vector Search allows developers to easily add semantic search capabilities to both new applications and existing applications. All the mission-critical features of Oracle Database now work transparently with AI vectors, enabling Oracle customers to run AI Vector Search for even their most mission-critical applications. By storing and processing business and vector data in the same high-performance database, customers can seamlessly integrate AI Vector Search into existing business applications to implement new and innovative AI use cases—without compromising data security.

Exadata smart storage accelerates AI Vector Search by up to orders of magnitude. This enables applications to run AI Vector Search for both large volumes of data and high numbers of users. OCI GoldenGate 23ai: GoldenGate enables heterogeneous data integration and high availability across cloud data stores. GoldenGate 23ai delivers new capabilities that allow vectors to be replicated in real-time across heterogeneous vector stores. It also allows enterprises to quickly bring AI to all their data with minimal risk by replicating data from their existing databases to Oracle Database 23ai where it can be vectorized and indexed for fast AI search.

Accelerating App Development

JSON Relational Unification: JSON Relational Duality addresses the mismatch between how some applications want to use data versus how relational databases store data. Developers have been able to read and write relational data using SQL for decades. Now they can also use JSON to easily retrieve and store the same data using REST or native JSON APIs without compromising the data consistency, storage efficiency, and flexibility inherent in the relational data model. With JSON Relational Duality Views, developers and customers no longer have to choose a single data model for their data. They get the benefits of both the JSON and relational data models on the same data.

Operational Property Graph enables developers to easily build applications that navigate the connections between and within data using property graph queries. Property Graph queries can run on top of all types of data supported by Oracle Database including relational data, JSON data, and spatial data. Developers can define a graph model directly on operational data and query the graph using the new ISO standard SQL/PGQ syntax. This makes it easier and faster to create applications that analyze the connections, patterns, and relations between data such as between multiple financial transactions. Free Developer Databases: Always Free Autonomous Database provides two free Autonomous Database Serverless instances in the cloud for an unlimited time, with pre-integrated tools including Oracle APEX, Select AI, Database Tools, Machine Learning, and Graph. The Autonomous Database Free container image and Oracle Database Free now support Oracle Database 23ai, enabling developers to easily download and try the newest features, including AI Vector Search, JSON Relational Duality, and Operational Property Graph with SQL.

Mission-Critical Data