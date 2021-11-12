Future is fast with affordable 5G Samsung devices

5G is the future and the latest Samsung Galaxy A Series devices embrace this technology in a big way. Considering the affordability of this popular series a new world of 5G experiences is now accessible to so many more people. This year Samsung brought 5G to the Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G. which include fast charging, long-lasting 5000mAh batteries, multi-camera set-ups, vivid screens, 4K Video streaming and enhanced refresh rates. All three contain expandable memory with microSD support up to 1TB, One UI Core, with a range of Android content and features quickly available, provides seamless access to the latest Google apps.

Samsung says it is catering to local needs by offering 5G-enabled devices that cost less. 5G represents a new generation of connectivity that unleashes entirely new mobile experiences, including the ability to transfer data more efficiently, stronger network reliability and faster downloads.

“The Galaxy A Series builds on its impressive legacy of offering top-of-the-line experiences at affordable prices,” says Justin Hume, director of integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “Now, adding to its impressive features, more South Africans can look forward to the lighting speeds and infinite possibilities that come with a 5G-ready device. Samsung is completely focused on a future built on truly game-changing technology. “

With 5G speeds and connectivity, users can expect greater download speeds and minimal latency. They will typically be able to stream crystal-clear video calls and play graphics-rich mobile games without lag. And this is just the beginning. As 5G technologies continue to evolve, connections will be stronger and communications will be faster. This is the beginning of a major transformation in mobile technology.

Samsung provided the following details of its 5G-enabled A-series devices:

Galaxy A22 5G offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6inch Infinity-U Display plus, Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate.







Galaxy A32 5G makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate.





Galaxy A52s 5G packs a number of Galaxy innovations including exciting camera features such as a quad-camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52S 5G also delivers a clear and balanced audio experience for movies and gaming with Stereo Speakers. It can also withstand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes4. And dust? It won’t bother you either.





“New 5G technologies are setting the stage for incredible new experiences,” says Hume.

