The new SA e-commerce platform sells graded pre-owned products, offering a transparent way to buy pre-owned items online.

A new e-commerce platform, The Hawker, aims to provide South Africans with affordable and reliable alternatives as the cost of living continues to rise. With items like smartphones and household appliances becoming increasingly expensive, the platform positions itself as a practical option for consumers looking to stretch their budgets.

“South Africans work hard for every rand,” says Mishaan Ratan, The Hawker MD. “With The Hawker, we give people dignity in how they shop refurbished and pre-owned. The same confidence and pride they would feel as if they were buying brand new. It’s about access, empowerment, and making quality affordable without compromise.”

Tackling consumer pain points

In South Africa, rising debt levels among households reflect the growing difficulty of affording new smartphones and appliances. Despite this, demand for these products remains high, while shrinking disposable income has led many consumers to postpone upgrades or turn to cheaper, less durable alternatives.

The Hawker says it fills this gap by curating and grading refurbished and pre-owned products with care. The range spans electronics, appliances, baby goods, fitness equipment, and lifestyle gadgets.

These are categorised into A, B, or C grades to signal functionality and cosmetic condition:

A-grade: New or practically like new.

B-grade: fully functional, with minor wear.

C-grade: essential utility at a fraction of the price.

A- and B-grade items come with a three-month warranty and a seven-day return policy.

“We’re not just pushing old stock online,” says Ratan. “We curate, grade, and back every product with warranties. That’s what makes The Hawker different – it’s structured around trust and transparency.”

The platform has partnered with buy-now-pay-later providers such as Float, Payflex, and PayJustNow. This, says The Hawker, aims to give customers the freedom to pay in interest-free instalments.

A South African platform

The Hawker caters to individual shoppers and is developing a platform for South African retailers and businesses. It is collaborating with a national retailer to resell demo models and goods with damaged packaging.

This approach aims to enable businesses to recover value from unsold stock while providing consumers with access to discounted products. The platform is available to companies seeking to sell excess or returned inventory to local buyers.

“Our mission goes beyond retail,” says Ratan. “We’re creating a channel where businesses can move products efficiently, and where consumers finally have a trusted marketplace to shop refurbished and pre-owned. It’s about building a healthier ecosystem for everyone.”

South African identity

The name The Hawker draws inspiration from South Africa’s vibrant street vendors, the original “hawkers” selling goods in busy markets and taxi ranks across the country. Like these everyday entrepreneurs, The Hawker aims to be accessible, resourceful, and reliable.

Ratan says The Hawker plans to extend the platform to enable local hawkers, letting them to sell products digitally without holding stock. In doing so, the brand says it hopes to marry digital convenience with South Africa’s street-level economy.

“We’re giving South Africans smart access to the products they need without skimping on quality, trust, or convenience,” says Ratan. “It’s about making second-hand aspirational, safe, and smart. This is a practical choice that stretches your rand further while giving you confidence every time you shop.”