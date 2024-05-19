Learn about sexual health with #ForeverWena chatbot

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A service accessible through WhatsApp provides education on HIV/AIDS and overall sexual health.

#ForeverWena, a movement dedicated to transforming the conversation around sexual health, has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot aimed at advancing HIV/AIDS awareness and education, particularly among youth demographics.

In the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, technological innovation is a powerful ally. Harnessing the ubiquity and accessibility of messaging platforms, the WhatsApp chatbot disseminates vital information and support services. This initiative is a step forward in adapting to contemporary communication trends, effectively reaching, and engaging South Africans on an already widely used platform.

Cherylann Sawyer, managing partner at Ogilvy One, #ForeverWena’s campaign partner, says: “By harnessing the power of messaging platforms like WhatsApp, we aim to empower youth with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to make informed decisions and lead healthier lives.”

Key features of the chatbot include:

Expert Guidance: Users can ask the chatbot questions and receive vetted responses from healthcare professionals, ensuring accurate and reliable information on HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and support services.

Users can ask the chatbot questions and receive vetted responses from healthcare professionals, ensuring accurate and reliable information on HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and support services. Health Reminders: The chatbot enables users to personalise health reminders and stay proactive about their health and wellbeing.

The chatbot enables users to personalise health reminders and stay proactive about their health and wellbeing. Comprehensive Content: Through integration with the #ForeverWena website, the chatbot provides access to curated content, addressing questions and concerns surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“We recognise our country’s diverse linguistic landscape and made the chatbot available in isiZulu, Sesotho, and English to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for users to engage in their preferred language,” says Sawyer.

By leveraging technology to drive education and awareness, the chatbot offers a multifaceted approach to combatting the spread of HIV/AIDS:

Information Dissemination: The chatbot serves as a virtual repository of accurate information, dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding HIV/AIDS and empowering users to make informed decisions about their sexual health. Community Engagement: Through interactive features and real-time support, the chatbot fosters a sense of community among users, providing a safe space for dialogue, peer support, and solidarity. Access to Services: By seamlessly linking users to relevant resources and up-to-date information on support services, the chatbot breaks down barriers to access, ensuring that individuals receive the assistance they need promptly and efficiently. Promoting Awareness: Through targeted messaging and outreach campaigns, #ForeverWena’s WhatsApp chatbot amplifies awareness efforts, mobilising youth participation in the fight against HIV/AIDS and driving positive behavioural change.

* To access the #ForeverWena WhatsApp chatbot: