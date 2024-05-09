Ford enters smart Territory

The new Territory heralds Ford’s entrance into the five-seater small sport utility vehicle segment with a compelling package that promises space, comfort, and smart technologies.

“The Territory’s advanced technologies will appeal to young, smart and connected customers,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“With a commanding presence on the road, exceptional space and practicality inside, and an extensive range of high-tech features, we expect the Territory to be a popular addition to the fast-growing small SUV segment in South Africa.”

Ford provided the following information on the Territory:

The new Territory features Ford’s ‘Progressive Energy in Strength’ design philosophy, which embodies three fundamental design principles: commanding, agile, and responsive.

From front to back, a strong shoulder line enhances the power and progressive energy of the new Territory’s contemporary design language. The elements in the body and rear of the vehicle emphasise 3D floating graphics and represent youthfulness and energy. Innovative LED lighting technology is used for the headlamps and 3D taillights, giving this model a unique and distinctive identity.

The Territory’s front-end is framed coast-to-coast by the integrated grille and LED daytime running lights, creating a signature light effect. The strong corners with integrated main lamps enhance the new Territory’s look of readiness, purpose, and stability.

From the side, the Territory appears highly expressive. Its sculpted body side, combined with the sharp crease that runs under the beltline and the powerful rear haunch, lend a dynamic aesthetic and sense of agility. Attractive alloy wheels across the range continue this theme, with 18-inch versions on the Ambiente and Trend derivatives, and 19-inch rims on the range-topping Titanium.

The panoramic moonroof is finished off by a floating rear-pillar graphic adding to the streamlined look of the vehicle in profile.

Sophisticated interior

The interior of the Territory is both modern and spacious, with the abundant technology seamlessly integrated to provide an intuitive user experience.

It is dominated by strong horizontal lines that emphasise the cabin’s width and sense of openness. Soft-wrapped inserts punctuated by stitching and high-quality finishes create a sense of layering, which contributes to a smart modern and yet warm environment.

The double-deck console design incorporates convenient wireless phone charging on the Trend and Titanium models. On the luxurious Titanium model, a powered twin-panel Panoramic Moonroof bathes the cabin in natural light for front and rear-seat occupants, further enhancing the sense of space and freedom. LED ambient lighting on the top-spec model reinforces its luxury status.

The Ambiente is equipped with dark Domino fabric trim for the supremely comfortable seats, while the Trend features high-quality Domino vinyl trim. The Titanium stands out with eye-catching two-tone Peacock Blue and Domino full leather trim that reinforces sophistication and upmarket appeal.

Advanced technologies

At the centre of the new Territory experience is a panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster on the Titanium model, or a 7-inch TFT cluster with primary analogue gauges on the Ambiente and Trend.

Across all models a 12.3-inch landscape infotainment touchscreen is nestled into the soft-touch instrument panel. It can be operated by the user’s finger or a rotary controller on the centre console and helps to declutter the cabin by moving many vehicle controls onto the screen.

A Bluetooth audio system is integrated into the centre touchscreen that provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, complemented by convenient steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The Ambiente and Trend models have six speakers, while the Titanium audio system is enhanced with eight speakers. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear, and wireless charging is included on the Trend and Titanium derivatives.

On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with an extensive range of standard driver assist and collision mitigation features, including Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A total of six airbags are provided, comprising dual front side, and curtain airbags. Vehicle security is taken care of with the smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), supported by a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.

Additionally, the Titanium model gains the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Assist. It also boasts a Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Refined EcoBoost performance

The new Territory is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine that delivers a superb blend of performance and efficiency. It produces 138kW of power matched to a substantial 318 Nm of torque.

The EcoBoost engine, which has Auto Start-Stop across the range, is matched to an advanced seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that delivers exceptional responsiveness and performance while maximising fuel economy. In keeping with the high level of technology deployed in the Territory, gear selection is by means of a rotary e-Shifter located in the centre console, in combination with an electronic parking brake.

Drive is delivered to the front wheels with four Selectable Drive Modes available, comprising Normal, Eco, Sport, or Mountain to optimise power, torque, and fuel efficiency according to the driving conditions. This is complemented by handy driver assist technologies such as Hill Launch Assist and Hill Descent Control for optimal control on steep gradients.

Pricing (includes VAT):



Derivatives Recommended Retail Price (excl. optional Service Plan) Recommended Retail Price (incl. optional Service Plan) Territory Ambiente 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT R576 000 R590 000 Territory Trend 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT R632 600 R646 600 Territory Titanium 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT R707 000 R721 000

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000 km or annually, whichever occurs first. In addition, over the counter parts (OTC) and service parts warranty (SPW) are covered for two-year/unlimited distance.

Customers have the option of purchasing an extended Ford Protect Service or Maintenance plan upgrade. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.

There are seven choices of exterior colour, comprising: Star White Tri-coat (solid), Panther Black Metallic, True Blue Metallic, Ruby Red Metallic, Lustrous Grey, Moonstone/Moonlight Blue Metallic, and Crystal Pearl White Metallic Tri-coat.

The new Territory is available in a choice of three models – the value-oriented Ambiente, the mid-series Trend and the luxurious Titanium.

“The Territory is a modern, spacious and very well equipped five-seater SUV, regardless of which trim level customers opt for,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa. “It is perfectly suited to young, smart and connected customers, and especially those with growing families who will appreciate the spaciousness, comfort and convenience provided by our exciting new addition to the SUV segment.”

Ambiente

The Ambiente may be the entry point into the Territory range, but it is equipped with an extensive list of standard features. The driver’s seat has six-way manual adjustment, with four-way adjustment for the front passenger seat. The steering wheel is also reach and height adjustable, allowing the driver to achieve the ideal driving position. Privacy glass adds a further level of sophistication and comfort for second-row occupants, along with the inclusion of a rear air vent as standard.

A six-speaker Bluetooth audio system is integrated into the 12.3-inch centre touchscreen that provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by convenient steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear.

Cruise control makes long trips an absolute breeze, while rear parking sensors assist with reverse parking. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard on both the Ambiente and Trend.

Trend

The Trend steps things up a couple of notches when it comes to comfort and convenience. Customers will appreciate the electric-powered tailgate that takes the hassle out of accessing the load compartment when your hands are full. Other noteworthy exterior features include automatic headlamp activation, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and “Follow Me Home” lighting.

The cabin gains a more upmarket edge with the high-quality vinyl seat trim and leatherette multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone electronic climate control in place of the manual air-conditioning found on the Ambiente, plus a wireless charger, one-touch driver’s window, integrated reversing camera and electrochromatic rearview mirror.

Titanium

In line with its range-topping status, the Territory Titanium boasts a features list second to none. Externally it is distinguished by striking 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, along with a classy chrome finish for the door handles in place of full colour coding. The side mirrors are heated and have a power-folding function plus convenient puddle lamps, and front parking sensors are added.

The upmarket positioning is further reinforced as soon as you enter the cabin, which features full leather trim for the seats and steering wheel. Additionally, the driver’s seat provides 10-way power adjustment, with four-way power adjustment for the front passenger seat. The spacious ambience is further reinforced by the powered twin-panel panoramic moonroof and LED ambient lighting.

A 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster reinforces the high-tech appeal in combination with the similarly sized infotainment touchscreen, while the audio system boasts a total of eight speakers.