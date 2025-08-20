Wheels of the Week: Ford Transit, van with swagger

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Blending bold design with everyday practicality, the Ford Transit Custom Sport adds style, comfort, and smart technology to the traditional work van, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Transit Custom Sport is the van that turns heads in supermarket car parks, looks at home next to a hot hatch at the traffic lights, and manages to swallow tools, gear, or furniture without flinching.

Ford has taken the Transit’s dependable structure and wrapped it in a package that demands attention. The Sport version features a unique body kit with colour-coded bumpers, muscular side skirts, and a tailgate spoiler. Twin racing stripes are bold and unmistakable, stretching from the front bumper, across the bonnet and roof, and down the rear, setting the tone for its athletic attitude.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 17-inch black alloy wheels, LED headlights with signature daytime running lights, and honeycomb grille complete the look. Unlike most commercial vehicles, the Transit Custom Sport appears to have been styled with enthusiasm rather than obligation.

Inside the cabin is an interior that echoes Ford’s passenger vehicles more than its commercial lineage. Black seats with contrast blue stitching and subtle ‘sport’ embroidery lift the ambience. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable with lumbar support, and both front seats are heated, essential during early winter starts.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The dashboard is centred on a crisp 13-inch touchscreen running Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system. It supports wireless Android Auto, while a digital instrument cluster offers modern clarity. USB-A and USB-C ports are in easy reach, and the wireless charging pad is a welcome addition for those living on the road.

Smart storage features can be found throughout, from a spacious under-seat stowage area to a clever tilting steering wheel tray that doubles as a work surface for laptops or paperwork. The Transit Custom Sport is a mobile workspace designed with modern life in mind.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

While the Transit Sport wears a sporty face, it never forgets its primary role: hauling stuff. The load volume of 5.8 cubic metres and a payload of over 1,000 kilograms, makes it even more versatile. The load bay is accessible via wide-opening 180-degree rear barn doors and dual sliding side doors, which now feature soft-close functionality and integrated steps for easier access.

Inside the rear, Ford has added LED lighting for greater visibility in dark conditions, along with plenty of tie-down loops and load protection panels. The floor is hard-wearing and designed to withstand the rigours of daily life, whether it is used for business, sport, or DIY weekend projects.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Transit Custom Sport comes equipped with a generous suite of driver assistance systems. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, evasive steering support, and a 180-degree rear-view camera all come as standard. It also features pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent speed assistance. The front and rear parking sensors, cross-traffic alert, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, makes it a van that is safer and more aware than many family cars.

* Pricing for the Ford Transit Custom Sport starts at R938,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.