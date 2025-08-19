Audi Q7 is the choir queen

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Audi Q7 combines spacious comfort and user-friendly technology to create a refined and SUV experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending a day with the Audi Q7 was like being introduced to a composed and cultured choir master. This large luxury SUV blends practicality with elegance, offering a refined experience for families, professionals, and anyone who appreciates technology.

The Audi Q7 commands attention with its balanced proportions and poised stance. The body lines flow smoothly, marrying aerodynamic efficiency with a stately presence.

The dashboard blends tactile materials such as soft leather, brushed aluminium, and fine wood veneers with precise stitching and great fit and finish.

The cabin benefits from a clever use of ambient lighting, creating a relaxing atmosphere, whether in daylight or at night. The panoramic sunroof floods the interior with natural light, enhancing the spaciousness of the environment.

Seating is generous throughout. The Q7 is a seven-seater, and all rows offer usable space, though the third row is better suited to children or shorter journeys for adults. The second row boasts adjustable seats with ample legroom and the option of heated and ventilated surfaces, ideal for long drives. The seats themselves strike an ideal balance of comfort and support, with multiple adjustment options and excellent cushioning.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Audi virtual cockpit replaces the traditional instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch digital display that is highly customisable. It can show navigation, media information, or classic speedometer and tachometer views, all rendered with crisp graphics and easy-to-read fonts.

Smartphone integration is seamless, with wireless Android Auto standard, allowing for simple connection to apps, music, and navigation. Audi offers the option of a Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System featuring 3D sound and up to 23 speakers, or a Bose Surround Sound system. A day was not enough to make comparisons, but it felt like being surrounded by the choir in every rousing chorus.

One of the Q7’s greatest strengths is its versatility. The rear cargo area is generous, providing around 295 litres of space with all seven seats in use. Folding down the third row expands this considerably, and the second row folds flat to offer a substantial loading floor. The wide rear hatch and low loading lip simplify the task of packing bulky items.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Small touches enhance usability. The powered tailgate opens hands-free with a kick gesture, while various storage compartments, though not overly abundant, are well placed and of good size.

Safety includes a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system contribute to a confident driving experience. Something to keep in mind is that this queen is rather thirsty.

Steering is precise, offering a good balance of feedback and comfort. Whether cruising on a highway or threading through city streets, the Q7 remains composed and controlled.

*Pricing for the Audi Q7 starts at R1,958,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.