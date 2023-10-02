Wheels of the Week: Getting high in the Wildtrak

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak is built tough and high to work as hard as it looks, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak stands out as a mid-size, high, pickup truck renowned for its ruggedness, versatility, and comfort. It is a popular vehicle as it is capable of both work and leisure, boasting an array of impressive features and amenities. This Wildtrak sits very high off the ground with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Ranger Wildtrak boasts a robust 3.0L V6 Diesel, 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel, delivering 210 horsepower and a hefty 365 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive as standard. The Ranger Wildtrak exhibits ample power for towing and hauling, all while surprisingly maintaining good fuel efficiency for a pickup truck. Transporting heavy machinery has never been easier.

When it comes to off-road prowess, the Ranger Wildtrak does not disappoint. With a generous ground clearance, short overhangs, and a terrain management system that allows you to adapt its performance to various road conditions, it is a true off-road champion. The inclusion of a standard locking rear differential further enhances its performance in slippery conditions. Road holding never felt better, while having full control of the truck.

Inside the cabin, the Ranger Wildtrak offers a comfortable and well-appointed environment. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, and the rear seats provide ample space and support. The dashboard is hi-tech and premium. The air vents are in the same pattern as the grille, making it feel really rugged.

New coast-to-coast dashboard, featuring a soft wrapped 8-inch digital cluster and concealed storage compartment in front of the passenger. The 12-inch LED touchscreen is purposefully integrated to provide enhanced form and function. The controls for sound, lights, camera and air conditioning are all on the touchscreen.

Whereas in most vehicles the touchscreen is horizontal or landscape, in the Ford Ranger it is vertical or portrait to mimic the appearance of a smartphone.

The touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a cable is not required to connect. Connecting to one’s individual smartphone is simple and easy to do.

Notable additional features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Parking is made easier by 360-degree cameras, although it is still a tough horse to park as it is so big.

Safety is a top priority with the Ranger Wildtrak, which includes a comprehensive suite of standard safety features. These encompass automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Wildtrak’s unique grille design and tough-look mesh is surrounded by LED C-Clamp headlamps. The wider, lower mouth creates an even bolder and more distinctive signature look.

This Ford is built tough and high to work as hard as it looks but it is also built for leisure.