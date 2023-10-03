Bridgestone sponsors Solar Challenge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Solar-powered vehicles are competing today in South Africa’s first closed-track endurance circuit event.

Bridgestone South Africa is sponsoring today’s Ilanga Cups Solar Challenge 2023. The competition sees teams design, build, and compete with solar-powered vehicles in South Africa’s first closed-track endurance circuit event.

Bridgestone says its sponsorship of the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Sara Didiza, executive team member and sustainability leader at Bridgestone South Africa, says: “Our continued support of the Bridgestone Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge amplifies three of our core focus areas in the Bridgestone E8 Commitment by delivering value to society, our customers and future generations in Energy, Ecology, and Efficiency.

“All three of these focus areas are directly linked to our environmental targets – to achieve carbon neutrality and work with 100% recycled and renewable materials by 2050, as well as advance sustainable tyre technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations.”

The Bridgestone Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge 2023 takes place today, 4 October. It brings together local solar car teams competing in the Bridgestone Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge, showcasing their cutting-edge designs and engineering solutions over a 12-hour-long endurance test. The competition serves as a platform to inspire future generations of engineers and promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

” Our partnership with the Bridgestone Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge represents our global commitment to drive innovation in sustainable mobility,” says Shailesh Singh, motorsport manager at Bridgestone South Africa. “Through our sponsorship, we aim to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and leaders, who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.”