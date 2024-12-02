Football star chooses fitness gifts with game

Robyn Moodaly, a South African women’s national soccer team midfielder. Photo: Supplied.

Looking for the ultimate gift inspiration for the soccer fan or fitness enthusiast in your life? Look no further than my Christmas wish list! As a top-tier athlete, I know exactly what it takes to stay on top of my game — both on and off the field. I have put together a curated wish list that is packed with items that combine performance, comfort and flair, making it the perfect guide for anyone who wants to give a gift that scores big this festive season.

Ready to dive into my ultimate lineup?

The Infinite Elite Run Sneakers

When it comes to my training schedule, I don’t hold back – and expect my gear to match that energy! Enter Under Armour’s Infinite Elite, designed for elite athletes who need a boost on every stride. With each run, these shoes keep me locked in and comfortable, so it’s no wonder they top my list for festive fitness!

Recommended retail price: R3, 299

An optimum running shoe for women should offer the perfect blend of support, comfort, and durability. Look for lightweight construction to keep your strides swift, responsive cushioning to absorb impact, and a breathable upper to keep the feet cool on long runs. Key features like a snug heel fit and ample toe room ensure stability and comfort over varying distances. The right running shoe not only enhances performance but also keeps you going mile after mile, making each run feel like a breeze!

Women’s Knockout Tank

As an athlete, I’m always looking for gear that keeps up with my intensity, and the Women’s UA Knockout Tank does just that! The crisscross straps add a stylish edge, so I feel confident whether I’m training or relaxing. This tank is a must-have on my Christmas list—it’s all about comfort and performance in one!

Recommended retail price: R649

Women’s Unstoppable Joggers

When it comes to unwinding before a big training session, comfort is key and that’s why the Women’s UA Unstoppable Joggers are high on my Christmas list. These joggers are perfect for those moments when I’m gearing up for training but need to stay cozy and comfortable. They let me chill out without compromising on style. Relaxing in these joggers makes for the ideal balance between laid-back and ready-to-train!

Recommended retail price: R1, 699

SportStyle Lite Waist Bag Crossbody

For me, convenience and style are key – whether I’m on my way to training or exploring. That’s why the UA SportStyle Lite Waist Bag Crossbody has become a staple. I love that it’s so light and easy to carry! It keeps my essentials close, whether I’m headed to the pool or sightseeing in a new city. It’s a must-have for anyone on the move. With its sleek design and functional style, this bag has proven to be her perfect travel and training companion.

Recommended retail price: R499

When it comes to fitness gear, I believe women should seek out pieces that make them feel strong, supported, and ready to crush any workout! Look for high-quality fabrics that breathe and move with you, a fit that feels as comfortable as it does secure, and designs that bring a splash of style to your routine. Whether it’s a pair of leggings that stay put or a sports bra that keeps up with your pace – great fitness gear should empower you, keep you comfortable, and fuel your confidence every step, sprint and stretch of the way!