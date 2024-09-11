Tatjana Smith champions tech in sports

Photo: JASON BANNIER

From advanced gadgets to video analytics, the gold medallist advocates for tech unlocking athletic potential, she tells JASON BANNIER.

Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, and an Under Armour (UA) athlete, made a splash at an event at the UA Brand Icon House store in Sandton City after her return from the Paris Olympic Games. Gadget was on hand to get her insights on tech in sport.

It was an appropriate setting for the interview, as the smart fitting rooms at the store are a great example of how the sports company is using technology as a cornerstone in its operations. The most important sports tech for Tatiana is less obvious.

“It’s crucial to have touchpads that accurately record one’s time,” Smith told us. “These recorded times give one confidence to know how their time compares globally. Every millisecond counts.”

Smith narrowly missed qualifying for the 2016 Olympics by one split second, an indication of how vital accurate timing systems are for athletes who compete at the highest levels.

She points out a significant disparity in the availability of sports technology in SA, and advocates for technological support to boost athletes’ confidence and improve their performance.

“Unfortunately, in SA, in swimming and other sports, we don’t have the technologies that other countries have. We do see the benefits of these technologies for other countries.

“We would love to invest in technology to allow us to build more confidence in our technique and our stroke with video analysis.”

Smith’s experience walking through the Olympic Village in comfortable shoes serves as an example of how even seemingly small aspects of gear can have a significant impact on an athlete’s experience and performance.

She speaks highly of UA’s TriBase training shoes, which incorporates a design that ensures one’s feet remain grounded during weightlifting sessions—an essential aspect of Smith’s off-pool training regimen.

“With Under Armour, it’s more with my gym work, which is important for swimming as well… It’s trusting that brand and knowing that they prioritise the technology in their equipment.”

During a panel discussion at the event, Lorrianne Cloete, brand lead for Under Armour at Apollo Brands, SA, said: “Tatjana’s achievements on the world stage embody the core values of Under Armour: innovation, performance, and the pursuit of excellence.

“Her partnership with UA has been about more than just wearing our gear—it’s been about harnessing the best technology to enhance human potential and personifying the core values that make up who we are. As Tatjana transitions to a new role, her legacy continues to reflect our brand’s commitment to pushing athletes beyond their limits and inspiring the next generation.”

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Smith’s career has demonstrated that, while talent and determination are crucial, having access to the right tools and technologies can elevate performance to new heights. Investing in sports technology in SA is a reminder that supporting athletes goes beyond just training facilities and coaching—it also involves providing the necessary equipment to ensure they compete on a level playing field with the rest of the world.

Smith told us: “It was telling that we don’t need technology to perform, but if we do have it: how much more could we perform?”

