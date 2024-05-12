All-in-one device even monitors coughing

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Axis Dome Camera combines sharp video, two-way audio, actionable analytics, and LED indicators to help improve safety, security, and efficiency.

Axis Communications has launched a multipurpose dome camera combining sharp video, two-way audio, actionable analytics, and LED indicators to help improve safety, security, and operational efficiency. It even monitors coughing fits and stressed voices.

This all-in-one device makes it possible to optimise staff resources with proactive surveillance. For instance, it can be used for tele-sitting to observe patients in healthcare environments, or to remotely detect and respond to loitering in retail environments.

The Axis Q9307-LV Dome Camera comes with analytics for coughing fits and stressed voices, adding an extra audible dimension to active incident management. With Live Privacy Shield, it’s possible to remotely monitor activities while safeguarding privacy in real-time. It includes both LED indicators and an Audio LED, so it’s clear to see when the camera is recording or when audio is being used.

With Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR, and OptimisedIR, it delivers sharp 5 MP image quality under any light conditions. Four built-in microphones and a built-in speaker with echo cancellation mean the device offers clear two-way audio communication with great noise suppression. This makes it easy to transmit and receive audio even from remote locations.

Key features include:

• 5 MP video with two-way audio

• Preinstalled audio and video analytics

• Remote monitoring while safeguarding privacy

• Withstands chemical wipe-downs

• Cost-efficient all-in-one-device

* Find out more about the Axis Q9307-LV Dome Camera here: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-q9307-lv